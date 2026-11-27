The NCP (SP) has decided not to officially support the six-day tractor rally announced by its MLA Rohit Pawar to highlight the problems of drought-hit farmers in Maharashtra. However, the party has decided not to ask him to withdraw the agitation. The NCP (SP) has decided not to officially support the six-day tractor rally announced by its MLA Rohit Pawar to highlight the problems of drought-hit farmers in Maharashtra. (PTI) more

The rally has exposed fault lines within the party, with NCP (SP) state president Shashikant Shinde saying party leaders are free to personally decide whether or not to join Pawar’s rally. He said Pawar had clarified that it was not a one-party agitation.

There are also growing differences between NCP (SP) national working president Supriya Sule and Rohit Pawar, who has taken a strong stand against the BJP-led government in the state. On Thursday, Pawar reacted sharply to Sule’s demand that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis be appointed Pune’s guardian minister, effectively replacing deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar. Rohit Pawar said this would be “disastrous” for Pune.

Rohit Pawar announces tractor rally Pawar announced the tractor rally, a six-day tractor march from Buldhana to Nagpur, at a meeting of district and city presidents from Vidarbha on November 22. The march, which will start on December 4, will press for a series of demands aimed at addressing farmers’ distress caused by drought.

While making the announcement, he did not consult the party leadership, including Supriya Sule and Shashikant Shinde, party insiders said. Pawar also said he would not use the party’s name and election symbol as he did not want the farmers’ troubles to be “politicised”.

The party leadership went into a huddle and decided to instruct office-bearers not to participate in the rally. At a subsequent meeting, on the drought situation, they softened their stand. While choosing not to officially support Pawar’s rally, they also decided they would not stop anyone from participating in it, NCP (SP) insiders said.