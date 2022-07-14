New Belapur-Ulwe flyover closed for traffic due to heavy waterlogging
Commuters going to Ulwe have been taking a 20-minute detour for the last 10 days to reach their destinations as the new road below the Belapur-Ulwe flyover was closed following repeated waterlogging.
The road going towards Ulwe from Belapur is one of the roads that also reaches the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). Faulty storm water drain system is the prime reason for the flooding, claimed the authorities.
The road under Ulwe and Wahal flyovers in Panvel Taluka were waterlogged owing to heavy rainfall since the morning of July 5. Some vehicles that were stuck on the road were then towed out and since then, the traffic police have barricaded the road and shut it for vehicular movement.
“On the first day of waterlogging, the water was pumped out but there was hardly any difference to the water level. From the second day, no pumping was seen,” a local of the area said.
Meanwhile, advocate Prakash Chaudhary, a resident of Ulwe, has been spending close to 20 minutes extra every time he has to reach home from work. “Last year, the road was new and such waterlogging was not experienced. This is the first time this issue has cropped up, and I have to take a longer route to reach home. It’s causing extreme inconvenience to all the residents in Ulwe. The officials need to find a solution to this soon as the monsoon is here to stay for at least two more months.”
The traffic officials of Navi Mumbai have written to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) asking to look into the issue. “We have written to the authorities. They will have to find the exact cause and the solution as well,” Purushottam Karad, DCP (traffic), said.
A CIDCO official shifted the blame to NHAI authorities saying that the road was constructed by NHAI and not CIDCO, and hence the issue does not fall under their purview.
Meanwhile, Yeshwant Ghotkar, Deputy General Manager, NHAI, said, “This road is in a low-lying area while the planned airport is at a higher area. During the construction process of the airport and the nearby area, there were huge heaps of debris and other waste dumped, due to which all the water is flowing onto the road. We can only look into the drainage of the road and not of other areas. Hence, we have requested CIDCO to jointly visit the area with us and find the cause and solution to the problem.”
CM’s wedding: Jathedar slams checking of van carrying Guru Granth Sahib
Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Thursday objected to the checking of a van ferrying the Guru Granth Sahib for the wedding rituals of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh. Before the vehicle entered the premises, two security personnel stopped it for checking using scanners. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee members, led by its chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, met Giani Harpreet Singh on Thursday and submitted a memorandum seeking action in the case.
407 families continue to live in extremely dangerous buildings in Thane: TMC survey
For the fear of losing possession of their homes, 407 families continue to stay in 44 extremely dangerous structures within Thane city, as per Thane Municipal Corporation survey. There are 4,330 dangerous buildings, out of which 74 are extremely dangerous. These include 16 buildings and 28 chawls that have 407 families residing in them. Among the above-mentioned 44 structures, a majority of them are in Kopri ward with 16 buildings housing 187 families.
NMMC tests confirm water supplied in parts of Nerul (E) not fit for drinking
The water supplied to several societies in various sectors of Nerul (E) is not fit to drink. Following multiple cases of gastrointestinal ailments in the Nerul-based Army CHS, the residents got the samples of water supplied by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation tested for contamination, only to find the presence of E.coli bacteria. The problem of contamination is prevalent even in other societies in Sectors 3, 9, 13 and 15.
Rape case: Ludhiana cops get two more days to grill ex-MLA Simarjeet Bains
A local court on Thursday extended the police remand of Lok Insaaf Party chief and former Punjab MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains by two days. Bains, who had surrendered before court in a rape case on Monday, was again produced in court after his remand ended. Bains was brought to the court complex two hours in advance and heavy police force was deployed there to prevent his supporters from creating ruckus.
Moose Wala murder: Delhi court grants transit remand of third shooter to Punjab Police
The Punjab Police special investigation team probing the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala on Thursday got one-day transit remand of two suspects, including a shooter, from a Delhi court. The singer was shot dead by at least six assailants at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa on May 29. After taking permission from the Delhi court, the Punjab Police arrested the duo in Moose Wala's murder case.
