Nigerian peddler jumps from 3rd floor in Ulwe to evade arrest, nabbed 2 hours later

Navi Mumbai: A 25-year-old Nigerian national was nabbed by the police after she was found in possession of 175 grams of Cocaine and 45 grams of Methamphetamine worth ₹43 lakh. However, the police had a harrowing time arresting Alisha Kem as she jumped out of her third-floor flat in Sector 17, Ulwe. Police seized 175 grams of Cocaine and 45 grams of Methamphetamine worth ₹ 43 lakh

On Monday, a team of police officials from Naha Sheva police station arrived at her residence after she was found in possession of drugs. The accused was handcuffed and brought into her flat and was kept under the custody of two women constables. While the remaining drug detection team was busy searching the premises, the accused attempted to flee.

“Once inside the flat, her handcuffs were loosened, and she was made to sit with the constables. However, in a matter of seconds she shoved the constables aside and made a dash for the kitchen,” said the senior police inspector Anjum Bagwan.

The accused quickly grabbed onto the gas pipeline passing from the rear side of her kitchen. “There is a small balcony attached to the kitchen on which she climbed and then held onto the gas pipeline to scale downwards from the third floor flat. The pipeline ended at the first floor and the podium was at 12 feet height, but without any hesitation, the accused jumped,” said another officer.

The jump resulted in Kem injuring her toes, but she did not stop there. From the podium, she tried to get to the ground floor. “Two labourers working to fix a rain shed atop a shop on the ground floor saw the entire incident and tried to stop the accused, but she managed to dodge them. She used the portable staircase placed by the labourers to reach the ground and run towards the road,” said the officer.

Following her daredevil escape, the Uran police deployed multiple teams to trace the accused and conducted blockades across the Ulwe node. Every exit and entry point leading to the node was monitored for nearly 2 hours before police succeeded in nabbing the accused.

Kem was found to have hitchhiked from a biker feigning leg injury. “She had shrouded herself with a shawl and had asked the biker to drop her till the highway as she had hurt her feet and needed medical attention. By evening we managed to nab the accused,” said Bagwan.