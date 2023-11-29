NITI Aayog CEO stresses on a long-term economic plan for Mumbai, MMR

The state government would need to draw up a long-term economic plan for Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) followed by urban planning if they were to sustain India’s goal of a 30 trillion-dollar economy by 2047, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam said on Tuesday. **EDS: FILE PHOTO, IMAGE VIA PIB** New Delhi: A file photo dated, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, of Ministry of Commerce and Industry Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam who holds a media briefing, in New Delhi. Subrahmanyam has been appointed as NITI Aayog CEO.(PTI Photo)(PTI02_20_2023_000211B) (PTI)

“Until now the focus was on urban planning and growth was considered an automatic factor. Henceforth, it should not be like that. India will grow to a 30 trillion-dollar economy by 2047 from the current three trillion-dollar economy. If Mumbai and MMR need to sustain this, they need an economic master plan and urban planning should follow the goals in the plan. Public housing and land management along with transport infrastructure would play an important role in it,” Subrahmanyam said.

He was speaking at an urban transformation summit conducted by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority. His remarks assume significance as Niti Aayog recently had a meeting with the state government regarding an economic plan for MMR. Accordingly, NITI Aayog will prepare a draft master plan for the region to raise its GDP from 140 billion dollars to 300 billion dollars, people aware of the development said.

Subrahmanyam also pointed out that there were various government agencies in Mumbai-MMR and they should work in greater co-ordination between them.

Participating in the discussion, Maharashtra Institution for Transformation CEO Praveen Pardeshi said urban planning should ensure job creation and economic growth.

“Urban planning and the rules regarding the town planning is not just the tool for residential building management. Urban planning should ensure job creation and economic growth otherwise Mumbai will be a city with plenty of houses but without job centres,” Pardeshi said. “In Mumbai private open spaces are more than public open spaces. Just gardens and playgrounds are not open spaces. We need to create more open spaces by offering economic benefits to private owners of open spaces.”

Architect Hafeez Contractor said there is a need for a practical approach regarding the floor space index (FSI). “FSI constraints need to be removed. Other states are using higher FSI to grow and also creating good quality public infrastructure. There are ring roads in Delhi and Hyderabad which is missing in Mumbai.”