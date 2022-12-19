NMMC set to overhaul garbage collection and transportation system in city

NAVI MUMBAI: In order to segregate dry and wet waste and put effective measures in place to maintain cleanliness in the city, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has planned a major overhaul of its solid waste management (SWM) system.

A comprehensive detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared for the purpose and is expected to be ready in a couple of weeks.

As part of the overhaul, new advanced vehicles and equipment are being inducted and changes are also being planned in the segregation system at the home level.

The previous SWM contract awarded by NMMC from 2015 to 2022 has ended, following which it has given an extension of a year to the contractor AG Enviro Infra Projects Private Ltd.

Meanwhile, the civic body has started work on preparing a detailed project report (DPR) to overhaul the entire SWM system to make it more effective through innovative and state of the art technology and processes. The work is being carried out by the renowned Akhil Bhartiya Sthanik Swarajya Sanstha.

As part of the overhaul, the civic body has called for Expression of Interest (EOI) cum Quotation Notice for Collection and Transportation vehicles and equipment of Municipal Solid Waste.

According to a civic official, “Along with the regular dry and wet waste, there will also be segregation of home hazardous waste like motor oil, batteries, paints, pesticides, home cleaners etc. There are also plans to segregate plastic, wood, glass and other such items.

When contacted the deputy municipal commissioner Babasaheb Rajale, he confirmed, “The Solid Waste Management rules, 2016 require scientific Collection and Transportation (C&T) of entire Solid Waste generated in the city. The approximate quantity of Municipal Solid Waste generated in NMMC is about 844 Metric Tonnes per Day (TPD).”

He added, “NMMC intends to take C&T of about 1000 TPD. It is necessary to identify such technologies which not only comply with environmental laws and are legally acceptable but also reduce carbon emissions.”

He informed, “The existing C&T system of NMMC was designed and implemented in 2013-14. The vehicles used for the C&T are old and running on outdated technology. Since the vehicles are old and running on old technology, NMMC proposes to replace all the existing vehicles and set up a new upgradation plan for 100% daily collection of waste from the entire city, including slum areas. To begin with, NMMC intends to upgrade C&T system using suitable vehicles, equipment and a combination of various technologies to collect, record and transport Municipal Solid Waste (MSW).

The DPR work is in full swing and at a final stage. We are working at making the collection and transportation system even more efficient and effective.”

He informed, “The EOI and quotation called is a major part of the system as the contractor will be responsible for the implementation of the plan. It has been called to source information on available technologies and to know the prospective bidders and estimate costs.”

Stated Rajale, “We should be finalising the changes and introductions to further upgrade the system in the next couple of weeks when the DPR will be ready. Once it is finalised we plan to call for tenders in the new year to allot the contract and implement the new system.”

Said municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, “We have undertaken a massive awareness drive in the city on segregation of garbage at home. Even students have been roped in through special drives to get the message across to the parents. We have warned the housing societies of action if the instructions on garbage segregation are not followed.”

He added, “The civic body too is working to further increase its efficiency of handling the waste generated in the city. Different types of waste need to be handled differently and hence we are working on it.”

Concluded the commissioner, “With the garbage in the fast developing city increasing by the day, NMMC is taking the measures to ensure an efficient system that is commensurate with the times, will ensure a cleaner city, conserve environment and also make sure that the city that is ranked 3rd presently in Swachch Mission, becomes the cleanest in the country.”

The Status

NMMC Navi Mumbai area - 108.64 sqkms

Population 2011 census - 11,20,547

Population Current Estimates 2019 - 15,52,980

Households Registered – 2,29,620

Commercial Properties – 51,665

Present MSW Generation – 844 Tons per Day (TPD)

NMMC plans MSW C&T of - 1000 TPD

The Vehicle and Equipment overhaul

A. Primary Collection & Transportation Vehicles

1. Electrical Hand Carts - 98

2. Electrical Light Commercial Vehicle - 65

3. Hazardous Waste Collection Vehicles - 2

4. Waste Collection Vehicles - 2

5. Organic waste collection - 8

6. Stationary Compactor - 30

Secondary Collection & Transportation Vehicles

7. Electrical Refuse Compactor / Truck of 10-11Cu.M - 35

8. Electrical Refuse Compactor / Truck of 16.00 Cu. M - 38

9. Electrical Hook loader - 6

10. Development of a system of 0.6 M diameter pneumatic / gravity Refuse Chute for collection of waste from slum area.

11. O&M Cost of the pneumatic / gravity tubes

The Proposed Technologies

a) Proven robust technology; suitably adaptable to local tropical conditions viz humidity, monsoon, etc., for C&T of MSW

b) Will be implemented in eco-friendly, aesthetic manner

c) Will be scalable in module