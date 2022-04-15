NMMC to acquire double decker bus for Navi Mumbai darshan from October
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is all set to start a tourist bus service for Navi Mumbai darshan in the city. A double decker bus will be inducted for the tours by October.
The bus tour has been planned to cover major attractions in the city that is being promoted as the Flamingo City. The spots chosen include Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial and Coastal and Marine Bio-Diversity Centre at Airoli, railway stations, Gawli Deo hills in monsoon, Wonder Park in Nerul, various gardens, Vashi mini-seashore, water transport at Seawoods, Rock Garden, Palm Beach Road, NMMC headquarters, etc. The upper deck of the bus will have glass panes for easy visibility of the city attractions.
Abhijit Bangar, Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner, said, “We intend to promote Navi Mumbai as a tourist destination and showcase the excellent infrastructure and attractions to everyone. We are inducting 10 electric double decker buses in NMMT. The tender process for the environment-friendly buses is under way. They will help carry more passengers for less fuel and thereby earn carbon credits. We expect the deliveries to begin from September.
“Of these, one bus will initially be used for tourism purposes. We are expecting to start the tourist service by October this year. Based on the response, more buses will be inducted for tourism purposes.”
-
'1.5 days supply...': Maharashtra minister flags potential coal, power crisis
Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut on Friday claimed the state was grappling with coal and power crisis. “Some plants in Maharashtra are left with 1.5-days of coal, some with 3 days & some others with 6 days of coal. The state government is working to resolve power crisis. The water resources minister has been asked to supply water for hydroelectricity generation,” Raut told news agency ANI. One TMC is needed every day to generate electricity.
-
Maharashtra logs 69 fresh Covid cases, 1 death; Mumbai sees 44 new infections
Maharashtra reported 69 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, which means that for the first time after three days, less than 100 people in the state tested positive in a single day. With this, its cumulative infection tally has risen to 7,875,620, including 113, 124 and 103 fresh infections on April 12, 13 and 14, respectively.
-
'Mamata Banerjee must apologise, quit': BJP ups ante in Nadia rape case
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday hit out at Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks on the teen girl who died in the state's in Nadia district hours after she was allegedly gang raped. The opposition BJP demanded her resignation from the top post. The BJP's Bengal unit chief Sukanta Majumdar called for a case against Mamata Banerjee.
-
78 deaths, 65 injuries reported at Kalyan railway station in first quarter of 2022
In the first three months of 2022, 78 deaths have occurred in Kalyan railway station premises because of various accidents. Sixty five others have been injured in the same period. Out of these, 16 railway commuters have died while 27 suffered injuries after falling from moving trains while 40 commuters have also died while trespassing near the Kalyan station premises.
-
SSLC exam results date announced; a record number of students were absent
After having set out the answer booklet for this year's Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations, the results date has been set by the Higher Education Board for next month. After releasing the answer key on April 12, the board said evaluation of the papers will take till April 21 and the results will most likely be announced on May 12. Alarmingly, this year's exams saw a record number of absent students.
