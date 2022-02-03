No barricades, indicators on Kalyan – Bhiwandi bypass road that killed biker, claim motorists

Following the death of a 28-year-old biker at Pimpalghar village, motorists have claimed that while the road repair work is undertaken, there are no barricades or indicators installed to warn them of the repair work, and that the street lights are defunct.

The road where the accident occurred on Tuesday was later repaired by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), but the commuters said there are still no signages or barricades elsewhere.

A 28-year-old biker lost his life after an auto rickshaw fell into the dug up patch of the road at Pimpalghar village, which falls on the Kalyan-Bhiwandi bypass road, following which another rickshaw collided on it and the bike rider skidded too.

“The accident that killed the biker could have been avoided if the contractor had placed proper barricades and signs to ensure the safety of the motorists who take the road even during night hours. However, there is no such barricade. Also, the streetlights are non- functional,” said Yogesh Dalvi, a social activist, who raises complaints over bad roads in Kalyan and nearby cities on a regular basis and gets them fixed to avoid accidents.

“I think motorists should also take the initiative and raise complaints if there are no safety measures followed by the contractors. At least, this will help save lives,” added Dalvi.

The work of the Kalyan–Bhiwandi bypass stretch started in March 2020. This road widening and cement concretisation work is a part of the widening of the 21km-long Bhiwandi-Kalyan-Shilphata Road to ease the traffic congestion while connecting Kalyan-Dombivli–Bhiwandi-Thane-Shilphata-Navi Mumbai.

The work was carried out part by part while the vehicles were also allowed to take this vital linking road.

“It is a daily struggle to commute when the work is undertaken as the road is uneven due to the digging work. There is no clue as to where the road is dug and when you speed up, there are chances of skidding or falling. Proper barricades and signages are needed along with street lights,” said Zaid Khan, a 33-year-old motorist who takes the stretch to reach Bhiwandi for work daily.

While the Kongaon police have booked the supervisor for negligence in Tuesday’s accident, the MSRDC denied any negligence.

An officer from MSRDC who did not wish to be named said,” The area wherever the work is undertaken by the authority is barricaded for precaution. The work on this particular road is 90% over.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON