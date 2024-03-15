Mumbai: Five days after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray announced Amol Kirtikar as the party’s candidate for Mumbai north-west Lok Sabha constituency, Amol’s father, Gajanan Kirtikar, who joined Eknath Shinde after the Shiv Sena split, decided not to contest the next parliamentary elections. Gajanan, a senior Shiv Sena MP from north central Mumbai said on Thursday, “I won’t be contesting this time as my son Amol has been announced as the candidate from the Shiv Sena (UBT). I have also conveyed my decision to my party leaders. My seat in north central Mumbai may be taken by the BJP.” No Kirtikar vs Kirtikar in Lok Sabha polls as father refuses to contest against son

Kirtikar, 80, is a veteran Sena leader and was heading the Sthaniya Lokadhikar Samiti, a Shiv Sena-affiliated organisation, which works for the preservation of rights of employment for Maharashtrians. He was a minister from 1995 to 1999 in the Sena-BJP government. It is alleged by Sena insiders that he was ill-treated by the Thackeray family. When Eknath Shinde decided to revolt, which vertically split the 56-year-old party founded by Bal Thackeray, Gajanan jumped to the Shinde-led Sena. But his son decided to remain with the Thackerays. His candidature has been announced by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. Kirtikar senior has always supported his son and will withdraw from the fray. Sources said that he will actively help his son to promote his career. The BJP is considering two to three names for Gajanan’s seat. The Sena (UBT) has a strong base in many areas of Mumbai north central and the cadre is strong. Meanwhile, Congress MP Sanjay Nirupam who has been contesting twice from this area has expressed displeasure with Uddhav Thackeray announcing his candidature.