No tie-up if Nawab Malik leads NCP in BMC polls: BJP

MUMBAI: While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are at loggerheads over the poaching of leaders in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the Mahayuti alliance’s third constituent, the NCP, is also in trouble with the BJP on account of its choice of Nawab Malik to lead the party in the BMC elections. Nawab Malik is facing charges of connivance with Dawood gang members Haseena Parkar, Salim Patel and Sardar Khan and participating in the laundering of illegally usurped property in Kurla years ago. (HT PHOTO)

The BJP’s BMC election in-charge Ashish Shelar announced that the party would not ally with the NCP if Malik helmed the party. “Our stand taken during the assembly polls remains the same for the BMC elections,” he said. “We are not against Malik personally but he has been charged with having links with Haseena Parkar. The BJP will not compromise on anyone linked to criminals.”

Malik is facing charges of connivance with Dawood gang members Haseena Parkar, Salim Patel and Sardar Khan and participating in the laundering of illegally usurped property in Kurla years ago. These allegations were levelled by Devendra Fadnavis in February 2022 when he was the leader of the opposition.

The former minister, a five-term MLA from the Nehru Nagar and Anushakti Nagar constituencies since 1996, has been a minister in Congress-NCP and MVA governments. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in February 2022 and is currently on medical bail granted by the Supreme Court.

Senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said it was for the NCP to decide on the responsibility to be given to its leaders. “But we are sure that Ajit Pawar will take an appropriate decision related to Malik,” he said.

The opposition has attacked the BJP, citing its stand as an example of its “double standards”. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve questioned how Malik came out of jail if the BJP was against him. “If Malik is anti-national, how did you allow Ajit Pawar to field him in the assembly elections?” he asked. The NCP’s Praful Patel, on his part, said that the party’s decision was appropriate. “Nawab Malik is a senior NCP leader and has been given suitable responsibility by the leadership,” he said. “Besides, the allegations against him are not yet proven.”

The NCP leadership has claimed that it is not dependent on any party. “The BJP is attacking Malik since this affords it an opportunity to rabble-rouse and use the Hindutva plank,” said an NCP leader. “If it agreed to let Malik lead, how would it be able to attack the Shiv Sena (UBT) for joining hands with the Congress and ‘appeasing Muslims’? Secondly, its anti-Malik stand will help it retain seats that would have otherwise gone to the NCP.”