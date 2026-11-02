THANE: Against the backdrop of growing tensions between the BJP and its Mahayuti ally, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday met the son of slain Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep (Bala) Purnekar and assured him that nobody involved in the murder would be spared. The meeting, held during Fadnavis’s visit to Thane, is politically significant as the victim’s family has accused leaders from Shinde’s camp of being part of the conspiracy to kill him. ‘Nobody involved in murder will be spared’: Fadnavis assures slain Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar’s son

Fadnavis met Ram Purnekar, 25, at the residence of BJP legislator Niranjan Davkhare, ahead of a party-organised march in the city. The meeting has drawn attention in political circles, as the murder of Purnekar, a divisional head of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in Thane, has triggered a bitter political confrontation, with the opposition alleging that those accused are being shielded by leaders of the ruling Shiv Sena.

Purnekar was shot and stabbed by unidentified assailants inside his office on September 29. His family has alleged that former Thane mayor Meenakshi Shinde and her husband Rajendra Shinde, both associated with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, were involved in the conspiracy behind the murder.

The case has remained a major political flashpoint in Thane over the past five weeks, with Sena (UBT) leaders repeatedly questioning the investigation and alleging that political influence is being used to protect the accused.

Speaking to the media after meeting the chief minister, Ram said he had apprised Fadnavis of the developments in the case and handed over all the evidence available with him. He also dismissed speculation that the meeting had been held behind closed doors.

“I met the chief minister and discussed the brutal murder of my father, Pradeep Purnekar. I explained everything that has been happening in Thane and showed him all the evidence. The CM assured me that nobody will be spared in this murder case and that the government will not protect anyone,” Ram said.