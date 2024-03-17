Nod for AI-enabled crime control centre

Mumbai: The state cabinet has given its nod to an artificial intelligence-enabled centre of excellence for crime control. The centre will be developed on public private participation basis, and a special purpose vehicle has been created for the same. HT Image

Maharashtra would be the first state to set up such a centre, for which the government has contributed ₹23.30 crore. Deputy chief minister and home minister Devendra Fadnavis said advancements in the field of forensic science had made the development of the centre necessary.

“We have improved our department of forensics. When we give so much importance to forensics, we need more machinery. We have started a pilot project in Navi Mumbai and will soon develop a centre of excellence on PPP basis, involving the Indian Institute of Management, private players and the government.”

A senior officer of the information technology department welcomed the move. “We will be able to undertake a 360-degree investigation of cell phones and hard drives of accused persons or victims or anyone else connected to crime and the evidence will be admissible in court. This centre will be set up in the directorate of forensic sciences premises in Kalina at a cost ₹75 crore.”

The officer said there were nearly 20,000 cases in Maharashtra where data was yet to be analysed. “The home department will soon issue a tender and select a private company which will train the forensic department and police staff for three years,” he said.

The government has created 19 new posts for the centre. The government is also setting up a semi-automated processing lab at Kalina to tackle computer- and cell phone-related offences, and ₹75.89 crore has been sanctioned for the same.