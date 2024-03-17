 Nod for AI-enabled crime control centre | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Nod for AI-enabled crime control centre

ByYogesh Naik
Mar 17, 2024 06:34 AM IST

Maharashtra state cabinet approves AI-enabled crime control center on PPP basis, with focus on forensic advancements. 19 new posts created, ₹75.89 crore sanctioned for processing lab.

Mumbai: The state cabinet has given its nod to an artificial intelligence-enabled centre of excellence for crime control. The centre will be developed on public private participation basis, and a special purpose vehicle has been created for the same.

HT Image
HT Image

Maharashtra would be the first state to set up such a centre, for which the government has contributed 23.30 crore. Deputy chief minister and home minister Devendra Fadnavis said advancements in the field of forensic science had made the development of the centre necessary.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“We have improved our department of forensics. When we give so much importance to forensics, we need more machinery. We have started a pilot project in Navi Mumbai and will soon develop a centre of excellence on PPP basis, involving the Indian Institute of Management, private players and the government.”

A senior officer of the information technology department welcomed the move. “We will be able to undertake a 360-degree investigation of cell phones and hard drives of accused persons or victims or anyone else connected to crime and the evidence will be admissible in court. This centre will be set up in the directorate of forensic sciences premises in Kalina at a cost 75 crore.”

The officer said there were nearly 20,000 cases in Maharashtra where data was yet to be analysed. “The home department will soon issue a tender and select a private company which will train the forensic department and police staff for three years,” he said.

The government has created 19 new posts for the centre. The government is also setting up a semi-automated processing lab at Kalina to tackle computer- and cell phone-related offences, and 75.89 crore has been sanctioned for the same.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Nod for AI-enabled crime control centre
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On