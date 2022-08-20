On 26/11-like terrorist attack threat message, Fadnavis said agencies informed
The Mumbai Police's traffic wing received several text messages on its helpline number, threatening that a "26/11-like" attack will be carried out in the city by six persons and "preparations are on to blow up" the metropolis.
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the case of a threat message – warning of a 26/11-like terrorist attack, which was received by the Mumbai Police – is being taken seriously. He further said Intelligence and central agencies have been informed of all measures to investigate the threat message.
“Last night, Mumbai's traffic police control received some messages, talking about spreading terror, they were threatening. The texts mentioned that some of the threatener's associates are also active in India, Mumbai,” Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
He further said the threat message was sent via WhatsApp on a Mumbai Police traffic control line from a Pakistan-based phone number. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started the investigation to trace the number. “Registration of a case is underway at Borivali Police station in Mumbai,” Phansalkar added.
'26/11-like attack threat’
Earlier in the day, the Mumbai Police's traffic wing received several text messages on its helpline number, threatening that a "26/11-like" attack will be carried out in the city by six persons and "preparations are on to blow up" the metropolis. The warning comes just two days after a mysterious weapon-loaded boat was recovered from Maharashtra's Raigad.
According to reports, the sender threatened to carry out a 26/11-style assault in a series of texts, with one message stating that six persons will carry out the attack and another mentioning that plans are underway to blow up Mumbai, bringing back memories of the 26/11 incident.
More than 150 people were killed and several others were injured when 10 members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba stormed several places in Mumbai in November 2008.
(With agency inputs)
