One killed, three injured in clash between two families in Chunabhatti

MUMBAI: A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death while his brother and two maternal uncles sustained severe injuries after a group of their relatives attacked them on Friday night. The Chunabhatti police registered a murder and rioting case in connection with the incident and arrested seven accused. HT Image

The deceased, identified as Adnan Salim Qureshi, 24. His younger brother Imran Salim Qureshi and their maternal uncles Arif Khan, 29, and Asif Khan, 26, suffered severe injuries in their abdomen and back and are recuperating in Sion Hospital. They all are residents of the Kasaiwada area in Kurla East.

According to the police, Arif Khan’s elder brother, Aftab, was married to Sabah and they lived in the same vicinity a few years ago. However, two years ago, Aftab fell ill with cancer and subsequently passed away. After Aftab’s death, Sabah and Arif got married. Arif’s father did not support their marriage and decided to sell one of his houses in Kalyan.

According to a police officer, Sabah’s parents and her brother Salman also did not support the marriage, leading to frequent verbal spats between the families and their close relatives.

A month ago, when Arif’s father was selling his house in Kalyan, Sabah’s brother, Salman, confronted them, leading to a heated argument between Arif and Salman. This altercation escalated, resulting in Arif and his younger brother Asif assaulting Salman. Consequently, a case under Section 326 (causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the two brothers, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Hemraj Rajput.

The latest incident occurred on Friday night when Sabah went to her brother’s place in Kurla, accompanied by her brother-in-law Asif, to collect her clothes. Salman, who was at home, became angry upon seeing Asif and, along with his other brothers, assaulted Asif around 10:30 pm. Asif was admitted to Shatabdi Hospital, and his nephews Adnan and Imran visited him there. After learning that Asif had been assaulted by Salman, Arif decided to seek revenge, added Rajput.

Salman then called his brothers and relatives, and they started stabbing Arif. Meanwhile, Asif was discharged from the hospital and was returning home with his nephews Adnan and Imran when they saw the fight. The trio intervened, but an enraged Salman and his brothers then stabbed them in the abdomen, chest, and back. One of the attackers stabbed Adnan in the chest, causing a serious injury that led to his death in the hospital, said Rajput. Asif and Imran are still recuperating in the civic hospital.

The police were informed about the incident. Chunabhatti police recorded Imran’s statement and, based on it, registered a case of murder, attempted murder, and rioting against the accused. Seven people have been arrested in the case: Aman Mohammad Shamim Khan, 20, Mohammad Anas Yunus Shaikh, 28, Sama Anas Shaikh, 28, Sana Aman Khan, 21, Shakeel Ahmed Babu Raza Shaikh, 23, Hussaina Bano Younis Sheikh, 49, and Salman Mohammed Ashmeem Shaikh.