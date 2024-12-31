One more protest held in Buldhana in sarpanch murder case, brother files writ petition

MUMBAI: The third big protest held to demand action in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case was held in Sindkhed Raja of Buldhana district on Monday. After the demonstrations held in Latur and Beed districts, the marches and rallies for justice for the late sarpanch are continuing in the state, leading to pressure on the hitherto inert police and state government to take firm action. A steady stream of visitors is seen in Massajog, paying tributes to the slain sarpanch. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Hundreds of people gathered outside Rajmata Jijau Rajwada, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s mother in Sindkhed Raja. From here, the procession proceeded to the tehsildar’s office where the protestors submitted a memorandum to the tehsildar demanding action against the accused.

Deshmukh, the sarpanch or elected village chieftain of Massajog village in Beed, was brutally killed after he intervened in an extortion bid at a wind power plant construction site on December 9. Deshmukh’s family and opposition leaders have alleged the involvement of Walmik Karad, a close aide of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, in the murder. The family also participated in the protest held in Buldhana on Monday.

“We have to go towards justice from injustice. This fight is not limited to our case. All the cases that happened in the past should also get justice,” said a tearful Vaibhavi, Deshmukh’s teenaged daughter while addressing the gathering. She requested the people to participate in big numbers in the protests and also asked for justice from the chief minister. “I request you all to remain with us. I request the chief minister to give justice to my father,” she said.

On December 9, Deshmukh was abducted by the accused and was later found dead. According to reports, he was tortured, his eyes were burnt and he was beaten up brutally with iron rods which led to his death. The state government has handed over the investigation to the CID (Criminal Investigation Department).

On Monday, union minister Ramdas Athavale met members of the Deshmukh family and questioned the delay in nabbing all the accused. Deshmukh’s brother, Dhananjay, has filed a criminal writ petition seeking justice for his brother. He refused to share the details and would only say that all those involved in his brother’s murder should be brought to justice.

On Monday, Dhananjay also met senior police officials in the district, after which he said that the police had assured him that they would arrest the accused in the next few days. According to the police, four accused have been arrested so far and three are still absconding.

NCP (SP) MP Bajrang Sonawane also met Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat. “If the accused are not arrested by January 2 then I am going to sit on a hunger strike,” he announced after the meeting.

On December 28, an all-party protest was held in Beed in which thousands of people participated.