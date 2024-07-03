Out on bail, Nawab Malik attends Ajit Pawar's meeting, sparks speculation

MumbaiFor the first time since his release on bail, Nawab Malik, a prominent member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), attended a meeting convened by Ajit Pawar. The gathering, which took place amidst rumours of potential defections to the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar, also addressed strategies for the upcoming legislative council elections. NCP leader Nawab Malik leaves from the Hospital after being granted a Bail at Kurla. File Photo. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

A video circulating on social media platforms showed Malik seated alongside other Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and senior party leaders, fuelling further speculation about his political alignment.

Party insiders revealed that Malik had been formally invited to the meeting. "He was unwell and thus avoiding meetings. Throughout this period, he was unavailable even at his constituency office, but has become active over the past week," a NCP source disclosed.

The meeting occurred against a backdrop of political tension. On 7 December, Devendra Fadnavis, the Deputy Chief Minister, penned a letter to his cabinet colleague Ajit Pawar, expressing opposition to Malik's inclusion in the ruling alliance led by Eknath Shinde. Malik, who faces charges in an Enforcement Directorate case, had earlier that day taken his seat on the treasury benches during the winter session of the state legislature in Nagpur.

"As a member of the assembly, he has a right to participate in proceedings," Fadnavis wrote. "We harbour no personal enmity towards him, but given the allegations he faces, we believe it would be inappropriate to include him in the Mahayuti alliance."

Fadnavis emphasised that while Malik was out on bail, he had not been exonerated of the charges against him. "It is your prerogative to decide party membership," he added, "but it is the duty of every alliance partner to ensure that decisions do not harm the Mahayuti."

In response, the NCP asserted its autonomy on Wednesday. "They may have reservations, but Malik is one of our most senior MLAs, and decisions regarding his role will be made by the NCP president," said Sanjay Tatkare, a party spokesperson. "The BJP cannot dictate our actions. We will do whatever is in the best interests of the party."

The political manoeuvring comes as the NCP grapples with internal divisions and external pressures, with the ₹7 lakh crore budget allocation for the upcoming fiscal year adding to the stakes of political allegiances.