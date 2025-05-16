Over 2 lakh mosquito breeding sites fumigated by BMC since Jan 2024

Mumbai: In a continued effort to curb the spread of dengue, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified and fumigated over 2.17 lakh Aedes mosquito breeding spots across the city since January 2024, according to data released ahead of National Dengue Day, observed on Friday. Mumbai, India - September 24, 2016: A BMC staffer conducts a fumigation near a well in a Mumbai locality. The BMC staff identify, treat and eliminate breeding of dengue transmitting Aedes mosquitoes which spreads in Mumbai, India, on Friday, September 24, 2016. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

The civic body also reported 6,217 confirmed dengue cases in the same period. Of these, 5,906 were detected in 2024, while 311 cases have been recorded since January 2025. Health officials noted that dengue cases usually surge during the monsoon season.

As part of its intensified anti-dengue drive, the BMC revealed that 25,169 breeding sites have been identified since the beginning of 2025 alone. In addition, 2,292 buildings and 27.19 lakh huts have been fumigated this year. For comparison, a total of 5.9 lakh buildings and nearly 79.7 lakh huts were fumigated in 2024.

To raise public awareness, the civic body has launched two mobile applications — Mumbai Against Dengue and Bhaag Machhar Bhaag. The former provides information about disease-causing mosquitoes, their breeding grounds, and preventive measures, while the latter features short awareness films in English, Hindi, and Marathi, some starring local celebrities, to promote dengue prevention.

Common symptoms of dengue include chills, fever, headache, joint pain, nausea, swelling, and skin rashes. Severe cases, classified as Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever (DHF), may present with bleeding gums, nosebleeds, and subdermal rashes.

The BMC has advised citizens to avoid water stagnation in containers such as tins, tyres, and coconut shells. Residents are also encouraged to observe one “dry day” per week to clean, empty, and dry out all water storage containers. Prompt medical attention is recommended if symptoms of dengue are observed.