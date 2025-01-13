Over 200 BEST buses off the roads as drivers strike in response to alleged misconduct

Mumbai: More than 200 buses operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) have been taken off the roads since Monday morning, following a flash strike by drivers employed under a wet lease agreement. Sources indicate that 110 buses from the Pratiksha Nagar depot and 100 from the Dharavi depot were affected. More than 200 buses operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) have been taken off the roads (HT Photo)

According to BEST officials, the strike was triggered by an incident involving a pregnant lady conductor who was allegedly insulted by employees of the wet lease operator. "They went on a flash protest after 8 am today. This has impacted at least 80-100 bus routes that these buses ply on, mainly towards south Mumbai, central and eastern suburbs," a BEST official stated.

Preliminary reports suggest that the conductor requested lighter duties from her manager due to her advanced stage of pregnancy, but her request was denied and met with disrespect. This incident reportedly incited outrage among other conductors and drivers from Mateshwari Urban Transport, the wet lease company responsible for the affected buses.

The workers have expressed ongoing dissatisfaction regarding their salaries, which they claim are low and often delayed. Many are demanding permanent employment status rather than remaining as contractual staff. In response to the unrest, authorities have announced plans to penalise contractors and impose fines on the wet lease operator.

The flash strike has caused significant inconvenience for passengers across the city, with many commuters lamenting that what was once a reliable public transport service has become increasingly unpredictable. "It is frustrating to see such disruptions in services we rely on daily," one commuter remarked.

Adding to the challenges facing BEST is its current leadership vacuum; the organisation is without a General Manager as the government struggles to appoint someone capable of managing its public transport and electricity operations, which have accrued liabilities nearing ₹10,000 crore.