Mumbai: A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed and his brother, who was pillion riding, was injured after being hit by an overtaking tempo in Andheri East on Friday evening. Overtaking tempo hits bike, runs over rider in Andheri

According to the police, the incident occurred at 6 pm on Friday when Sagar Dnyaneshwar Gaikwad, a resident of Saki Naka, and his brother Krishna, 25, were on their way to Bandra-Kurla Complex on a motorcycle. When they reached Hotel R K Residency in Andheri East, a tempo attempting to overtake them from the right side rammed into their motorcycle, causing them both to fall off the bike.

“Sagar fell on the right side and sustained severe head and chest injuries after the rear wheel of the tempo allegedly ran over him. He died on the spot. Krishna, who fell to the left, suffered minor injuries,” said a police officer.

Krishna told the police that the tempo driver fled after the accident, while he rushed his brother to Rajawadi Hospital, where Sagar was declared dead on arrival. The hospital subsequently alerted the Sahar Police, after which a case was registered against the unidentified tempo driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence and rash driving, along with provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.