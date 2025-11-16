Search
Sun, Nov 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Overtaking tempo hits bike, runs over rider in Andheri

ByMegha Sood
Published on: Nov 16, 2025 05:48 am IST

A 21-year-old motorcyclist died and his brother was injured after a tempo hit them in Andheri East. The driver fled; police are investigating.

Mumbai: A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed and his brother, who was pillion riding, was injured after being hit by an overtaking tempo in Andheri East on Friday evening.

Overtaking tempo hits bike, runs over rider in Andheri
Overtaking tempo hits bike, runs over rider in Andheri

According to the police, the incident occurred at 6 pm on Friday when Sagar Dnyaneshwar Gaikwad, a resident of Saki Naka, and his brother Krishna, 25, were on their way to Bandra-Kurla Complex on a motorcycle. When they reached Hotel R K Residency in Andheri East, a tempo attempting to overtake them from the right side rammed into their motorcycle, causing them both to fall off the bike.

“Sagar fell on the right side and sustained severe head and chest injuries after the rear wheel of the tempo allegedly ran over him. He died on the spot. Krishna, who fell to the left, suffered minor injuries,” said a police officer.

Krishna told the police that the tempo driver fled after the accident, while he rushed his brother to Rajawadi Hospital, where Sagar was declared dead on arrival. The hospital subsequently alerted the Sahar Police, after which a case was registered against the unidentified tempo driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence and rash driving, along with provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Overtaking tempo hits bike, runs over rider in Andheri
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A 21-year-old motorcyclist, Sagar Dnyaneshwar Gaikwad, was killed in Andheri East after a tempo collided with his motorcycle, while his brother Krishna, 25, sustained minor injuries. The tempo driver fled the scene, prompting police to file a case for negligence and rash driving. The incident occurred at 6 pm on Friday near Hotel R K Residency.