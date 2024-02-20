Panvel civic body plans its biggest sport complex

The biggest of plots reserved by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) for a playground in Kalamboli is proposed to be developed for a sprawling sports complex provisioned for having both indoor and outdoor sporting activities. The civic administration has envisioned constructing the biggest complex equipped with all kinds of sports related infrastructure required for its citizens. The administration is in search of consultants that can prepare the master plan with detailed architectural and development plan for the plot along with a 3-D representation of the idea. HT Image

“ The project is at a very nascent stage and it can be easily termed to be a prestigious work that could turn Panvel city into a hub of sporting events. Preliminary thought is to utilise the biggest plot in the best possible way by incorporating all types of sporting activities that can be thought of. Once the consultant is finalised, there will be a series of meetings with every stakeholder to determine the types of sporting activities that are required and the area to be allocated in the plot,” said the deputy municipal commissioner (sports) Dr Vaibhav Vidate.

An area of 33,392.61 sq meter has been demarcated in sector 3 of Kalamboli for constructing this mega project. The sporting activities envisioned are a hall with wooden or synthetic flooring to hosting national badminton, volleyball, basketball games, two Badminton courts, an international standard size double squash courts, multipurpose hall for table tennis, snookers, multipurpose hall for indoor shooting, archery, Yoga rooms, Carom and Chess room. The complex is also to have an Olympic size swimming pool with a stadium facility.

Officials informed an extensive part of the plot is to be reserved for various types of pitches. “In keeping with the demands of cricket enthusiasts in the city there complex will have pitches designated for having cricket net practices. Similarly the planning agency will have to depict areas that can be used for playing football and to practice running on international level tracks,” said a senior official.

The complex is also envisioned to be used as the facility for practicing on 40 meter pole vault, 80 meter Discus throw, 25 meter long shot put, Javelin throw, 90 meter hammer throw and 40 meter long and triple jump arena.

PMC is keen on constructing a sports complex with a life span of 100 years. The structure is to be eco friendly green building with minimum use of energy instead focussed on harnessing renewable energy. “ Besides working on the overall planning and scope of implementing the project, consultants will work out on the cost estimation as well. The project if and when it gets sanctioned is expected to be constructed in a matter of 24 months,” adds the official.