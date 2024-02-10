PAP contractors force MNS leader to apologise over threat to an engineer

htmumbai@hindustantimes.com Navi Mumbai, India - Feb. 8, 2024: MNS city chief Gajanan Kale apologises after local villagers, contractors create ruckus at his office in Seawoods in Navi Mumbai, India, on Thursday, February 8, 2024. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

NAVI MUMBAI

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) that is known for its often threatening activism had a taste of its own medicine on Thursday in the city.

The PAP contractors of the civic body gathered at the party’s city chief and state spokesperson Gajanan Kale’s office raising slogans abusing him and demanding his apology for his conduct against a civic engineer from the PAP’s Agri-Koli community during his inspection visit of civic works. With the situation tense, Kale publicly tendered an apology to the gathered crowd. In an attempt to recover from the fiasco, Kale then went over to NMMC headquarters and protested demanding action against non-Marathi contractors for violations of norms.

Kale has been known to lead violent protests in the past which included blackening the face of a principal and also threatening officials of various companies over various issues. On Wednesday, he went around civic sites ostensibly for inspection and took to task the civic officials and contractors for alleged violation of environment and other norms. During one such visit on Wednesday, which was telecast on social media, he allegedly abused a civic engineer and threatened him.

The PAPs would have none of it. On Thursday, a large number of the local contractors and their community members rushed to Kale’s office in Seawoods raising slogans against him and abusing him. They demanded that they meet him and threatened dire consequences. The local police rushed to the spot to prevent any untoward incident.

Amit Madhvi, a PAP from Karave village said, “Everyone knows the purpose of his visits. During his visit yesterday, he abused the officials there while broadcasting it live on social media. At the time an engineer who is a local was abused by Kale who also threatened to physically harm him. We will never tolerate such an insult to our community members. It is because of us that everyone else here has an identity.”

He added, “We are ready for any sacrifice for our respect and honour. We are working peacefully here and get cooperation from all. Anyone trying to disturb it will have to face us. We are planning to complain to the police to find out who has given him the right to threaten people?”

Realising that the situation could get out of hand, Kale finally met the protestors to various snide remarks. He then announced, “Yesterday I had no intention of hurting the feelings of any PAP brother. The subject was to expose the corruption of the contractors in the city that is taking place through NMMC.”

He stated, “However, if the Agri-Koli community still feels that I have hurt their feelings, I apologise to you from my heart and also express heartfelt regret.”

Kale was soon back to refurbish his image through a face saving protest at NMMC headquarter . He led his supporters in a protest at city engineer Sanjay Desai’s office. They demanded immediate action against contractors for various violations.

After much deliberations, Desai finally handed over a letter to Kale assuring that he will get a report on the complaints and take necessary action which he will be informed of in 15 days. Kale then left the civic office satisfied with the response.

While Kale refused to comment on his apology earlier in the day, he alleged, “Works that are not required are being taken up by NMMC. Yesterday I found non-Marathi contractors, violating various norms while doing this work. We will continue to inspect the quality of work at various sites and submit a report to the engineering department.”

He added, “If action is not taken by the civic authorities then we shall take action in MNS style.”

The PAP contractors also met Desai and demanded that the civic body file a case against Kale for his actions stating that he had no right to abuse and threaten people at the site. Desai told the contractors that his engineers too had complained to him and assured them that he will meet them to get all the information and take action accordingly.