Patient, sister booked for verbally abusing, assaulting female doctor at Sion hospital

Mumbai: A 30-year-old patient and his sister were booked on Sunday for allegedly verbally abusing and assaulting a woman doctor at Sion Hospital on Sunday. The Sion police have registered an FIR against the sister, Shweta and the patient, Prasad Devendra, who had visited the hospital to get his face injury treated, which appeared to have come from an incident of assault, said a police officer. HT Image

As per the procedure, the doctor, a first-year student of master’s in surgery (MS), on ENT department duty was examining the wound at around 3.45am. The doctor removed cotton from the wound, which made the patient scream due to the pain. This is when he started verbally abusing her. The patient’s sister standing nearby, instead of consoling the patient, started abusing and arguing with the woman doctor, said the police officer.

The argument turned into a physical altercation and nurses and other hospital staff members intervened, but by then the doctor had sustained injuries and abrasions on her hands. “By the time security was called, the patient and the relatives had fled. Such incidents are very frequent and mostly go unreported, but we could not let this one slide, especially after what happened in Kolkata,” said Dr Akshya More, general secretary of Sion-Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) and BMC-MARD.

The police were informed about the incident and after discussing it with senior doctors, an FIR was registered in the Sion police station under section 115 (2) (causing hurt to any person), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 3 (5) (common intention) of the BNS along with 3,4 Maharashtra Medicare Services and Medicare Services Institutions (Prevention of Violent Acts and Loss or Damage to Property) Act 2010. The accused patient and his sister have been detained and brought to the police station for questioning, said a police officer.

“It was an act of miscommunication,” said Dr Mohan Joshi, Dean of Sion Hospital. “Both sides had a miscommunication and the incident took place. Communication should be gentle on both sides. The FIR has been filed and further investigation is on.

