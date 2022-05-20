Pawar invites Brahmin outfits for open dialogue
Mumbai Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has invited representatives of Brahmin outfits in the state for an open dialogue in Pune on Saturday, to clear his party’s stand about the community.
The move assumes significance considering the anti-Brahmin accusation against Pawar and NCP by the opposition — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The meeting will be held at Nisarg Mangal Karyalaya, Gultekdi in Pune on Saturday evening.
Pradeep Garatkar, Pune NCP district president, confirmed the development. “There is a deliberate attempt to create misunderstanding against NCP among the Brahmin community. Social media is full of messages claiming that the NCP is an anti-Brahmin party. We want to remove this misunderstanding by holding a direct interaction,” Garatkar told Hindustan Times.
Dr Govind Kulkarni, Akhil Bharatiya Brahman Mahasangh, said that NCP leaders have made objectionable and defaming statements that have hurt the community. “On April 21, NCP legislator Amol Mitkari made objectionable and defaming statements at a party gathering. On April 23, state NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal said Brahmins don’t teach vedas to backward classes. We wanted to meet Pawar and express our displeasure. He has invited us for a meeting on Saturday,” Dr Kulkarni said.
In a recent gathering, Pawar read out a poem penned by poet Jawahar Rathod, that deals with the issue of casteism that backward classes face. In this poem, a stone-cutter laments that he made the idols of Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh using his chisel and these idols were installed in the temple, but the stone-cutters themselves were not allowed to step inside because of their caste.
On April 19, Mitkari mimicked a Brahmin, who performed Hindu rituals like ‘Kanyadaan’ at weddings, while addressing NCP’s Pariwar Samwad Yatra at Islampur in Sangli.
Adopt 10 schools each and carry out plantation drive: Lucknow DM to government departments
The district administration has directed all government departments to adopt at least 10 schools each and carry out plantation drive there to increase green cover. “We are planning to carry out mega plantation drive in the government schools following which all government departments have been directed to adopt at least 10 schools each,” said district magistrate Abhishek Prakash. The DM has ordered all government officials to plant one sapling for every family member.
Soon, written permission must for sanitation worker to enter manhole
Suez India Limited -- the company entrusted with the task of Lucknow's sewage management -- is mulling to make written permission from corporator of area, sanitation supervisor of area and safety officer of the firm mandatory before any sanitation worker enters a sewer chamber. The move comes close on the heels of death of two sanitation workers in Saadatganj area on March 29 when they had entered a manhole sans proper gear.
Minister asks principals to hold talks with parents twice a year
Minister of state (independent charge) for secondary education Gulab Devi said principals of all government run and aided schools must hold talks with parents of students at least twice a year so that they may get a direct feedback about the progress of their wards. Gulab Devi further said the government and the administration should work together so that the work gets accelerated.
Amid opposition from BJP MP, Raj Thackeray postpones Ayodhya trip
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Friday announced that his proposed visit to Ayodhya on June 5 had been postponed. “Ayodhya tour postponed for now....Will explain in detail. ,” Thackeray tweeted. The BJP MP is far from being satisfied with the postponement. Thackeray is also peeved at the BJP leadership, particularly Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, for their failure to rein in Singh.
Day after ouster call, LU dalit professor gets backing by some students
A day after a section of students demanded Lucknow University vice chancellor Alok Kumar Rai to remove dalit professor Ravi Kant Chandan from the campus, another a group of students came out in his support and praised his “scientific style of teaching”. Professor Ravi Kant Chandan of the Hindi department has been in the news for his recent comments on the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex.
