Pawar meets CM Thackeray amid uncertainty over govt
- Kamal Nath has been deputed by the Congress leadership to monitor the latest political developments in the state.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar and his daughter and NCP MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday held talks with Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray amid a spiralling crisis plaguing the state government after powerful Sena leader Eknath Shinde rebelled against Thackeray’s leadership.
Earlier in the day, Congress leader Kamal Nath also spoke to Thackeray over the phone. Kamal Nath has been deputed by the Congress leadership to monitor the latest political developments in the state.
The NCP leaders held discussions with the chief minister at “Varsha”, his official residence in south Mumbai. It wasn’t immediately clear what the leaders discussed. The meeting took place after Thackeray’s live webcast, in which he offered to quit as Maharashtra chief minister but asked the rebels if they were sure the state would get a “Sainik” as the CM after him.
The rebellion by Shinde, who has claimed the support of 46 MLAs, has pushed the two-and-a-half-year old Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) governemnt to the brink. The Sena has 55 members in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly.
Before holding discussions with Thackeray, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath said his party was united and its MLAs were “not for sale”. Nath was on Tuesday appointed as the AICC observer in Maharashtra in the wake of the political turmoil in the state. The Congress shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and NCP.
Talking to reporters on his arrival at the Mumbai-based official residence of Maharashtra revenue minister and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat, Nath said: “It is for the Shiv Sena to take care of its team and see how it wants to handle its MLAs.” He said the Congress leaders were united.
“I am sure we will stay intact. It is for the Congress party to demonstrate unity. The Congress MLAs are not for sale,” the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.
(With PTI inputs)
-
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 23, 2022
Aries will find luck on their side in a financial deal, while, Taurus will manage to resolve a family issue through their initiative. Cancer will be able to motivate a family youngster to give in his or her best in a competition. Virgo can expect a favorable outcome of a problem involving money.
-
Selection battles: Courts are offering athletes a direct lifeline
The courts seem to have become the new playground for Indian athletes to seek selection into the India team. At least, this is what recent trends suggest as more and more athletes are moving courts against their respective federations alleging ‘unfair selections’ and ‘inconsistent policies.’
-
Fourth innings Test chases no longer a drab affair
In consecutive home Tests against New Zealand, England have chased down 277 at Lord’s and 299 at Trent Bridge. Earlier this year, South Africa chased 240 in Johannesburg and 212 in Cape Town to bounce back from 0-1 down to win the series against India. Thus, four times in the last six months teams have successfully achieved tough fourth-innings chases. Individual batting too has been impressive. Four out of the five highest scores in the fourth innings in the last 10 years have come since 2018—149 in 2018 (KL Rahul at The Oval), 153* (Kusal Perera (SL) in Durban) in 2019, 210* (Kyle Mayers (WI) in Chattogram) in 2021 and 196 (Babar Azam (Pak) v Australia in Karachi) in 2022.
-
Maha crisis: Bagga files plaint against CM Thackeray for ‘flouting’ Covid norms
The political situation remains tense in Maharashtra, especially after rebel Sena leader and state minister Eknath Shinde in fresh demands Wednesday, stated that the MVA front is “unnatural” and for the sake of the western state, Sena must exit the alliance that it shares with the Congress party and the NCP.
-
Have high regard for Murmu, but battle is between ideologies: Yashwant Sinha
Explaining his take on “opposing ideologies”, Yashwant Sinha, a former bureaucrat, said that one is “hellbent in throttling the Constitution” and believes the country's President should not have his/her own mind to function but “serve as a rubber stamp to do the government's bidding”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics