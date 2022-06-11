Home / Cities / Mumbai News / People feared trapped after part of building collapses in Navi Mumbai; rescue ops underway
mumbai news

People feared trapped after part of building collapses in Navi Mumbai; rescue ops underway

The rescue tenders from Nerul, Belapur, Vashi and Koparkhairane fire stations have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway.
The debris after the slab of the sixth floor of the building collapsed to the ground floor in Nerul, Navi Mumbai.&nbsp;(Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times)
The debris after the slab of the sixth floor of the building collapsed to the ground floor in Nerul, Navi Mumbai. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 03:01 PM IST
Copy Link
Reported by Megha Pol | Written by Aryan Prakash

A person is said to be missing after a slab of the sixth floor of a building collapsed to the ground flood in Nerul, Sector 17 area in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. 

The rescue tenders from Nerul, Belapur, Vashi and Koparkhairane fire stations have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway. 

More details awaited. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
building collapse mumbai
building collapse mumbai
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out