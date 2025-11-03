Edit Profile
    Pillion rider dies as mixer truck rams into two-wheeler

    She was on her way to Link Road in Malad with her husband and daughter, triple riding a two-wheeler, when the accident occurred, the police said

    Published on: Nov 3, 2025 5:38 AM IST
    By Megha Sood
    Mumbai: A 50-year-old woman from Borivali died after a cement mixer truck allegedly hit the two-wheeler she was pillion riding in Malad West on Saturday. She was on her way to Link Road in Malad with her husband and daughter, triple riding a two-wheeler, when the accident occurred, the police said.

    According to the police, the incident occurred around 10:30 am when the woman, Harsha Kothari, her husband Hiren Kothari, 52 and their nine-year-old daughter Naiti were going to Link Road in Malad West, triple riding a two-wheeler. “As they turned right at the Inorbit Mall signal, a cement mixer coming from behind rammed into their vehicle, after which three of them fell on the road. While Hiren and Naiti managed to move aside, the truck ran over Harsha, causing fatal injuries to her abdomen,” said a police officer.

    On being alerted by some passersby, the police reached the spot and rushed Harsha to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West, where she was declared dead. The police also arrested the truck driver, Kamlesh Kumar Yadav, and registered a case against him under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving), and 125(a) and 125(b) (endangering human life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

