Pothole-ridden highway in Bhiwandi claims life of young engineer

THANE: A 20-year-old software engineer from Wadala lost his life while returning from a friend’s birthday party on his scooter with a friend riding pillion. The accident occurred on the Mumbai-Nashik highway, in Bhiwandi, when the victim’s scooter hit a pothole, causing him to fall and get run over by a truck. Motorists who use the highway regularly say road-widening and other projects have turned it into a death-trap, and there appears no end to the work. Thane, India - July 14, 2024: Due to rain, there are potholes on National Highway (Mumbai-Nashik By Pass Road ) near Anjur Dive village bhiwandi , in Thane,in Mumbai, India, on, Sunday, July 14, 2024. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

The accident took place on January 19 but the Narpoli police registered a case only on February 2, only after recording the statement of the pillion rider, who survived. They are searching for the truck driver involved in the mishap.

The police report identifies the deceased as Ayyaz Shemle and the pillion rider as his friend, Adil Ansari. While riding towards Mumbai after the birthday party of a friend, Shemle hit a large pothole in the middle of the road. While attempting to avoid it, he lost his balance, and both he and Ansari fell onto the road.

A passing truck ran over Shemle, whose left leg got trapped under its rear tyre, while Ansari’s jacket got caught under the tyre. Ansari escaped by ripping off his jacket. Eyewitnesses tried to rescue Shemle and requested the truck driver to reverse or stop the vehicle. Instead, the driver accelerated, dragging the victim 4 to 5 metres before quickly driving away.

Shemle was rushed to Sion Hospital in Mumbai, at 4.30am but doctors declared him dead before admission.

Due to the chaotic situation and efforts to save the victim, witnesses were unable to note the truck’s registration number. Narpoli police have launched an investigation and are searching for the absconding truck driver. They have registered a case against an unidentified truck driver under Sections 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Sections 134(a), 134(b) and 184, of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Assistant police inspector, Sushant Shinde, stated, “The incident occurred on January 19, and the victims were injured and admitted to Sion Hospital. We were informed about the accident when we registered an Accidental Death Report. However, we recently contacted the victim, recorded their statement, and subsequently registered the case on Sunday.”

Shemle’s family is still struggling to cope with the sudden death of their son, who had recently landed a new job and was full of ambition to help secure his family’s future. Adil Ansari, the friend of the deceased, said, “His family is devastated. He was the second child of his parents. I’m still haunted by the thought of the accident and can’t seem to get over it.”

The accident highlights the danger posed by the under-construction Mumbai-Nashik highway. Despite a ₹1,182 crore budget allocated for road-widening, delays over the last three years have resulted in hazardous road conditions, causing distress among commuters.

The situation is particularly dire as there are different agencies simultaneously undertaking projects on the Bhiwandi stretch of the highway. While the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is widening the highway itself, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is building a bridge on a road around 250 metres away, and the public works department is undertaking repairs.

Ganesh Shinde, who works in Mulund and takes this route to his home in Kalyan, said, “With 12 years of bike riding experience, I still find it difficult to navigate these pothole-ridden roads. The highway has been under construction for the last three years.”

Ravi Patil, who travels daily from Thane to Kalyan for work, shared his frustration, saying, “The pothole-ridden highway is plagued by massive traffic jams, making travel exhausting both day and night. What should be a short commute turns into a nightmare due to the never-ending construction and poor road conditions here.”

The Traffic police in the Thane-Bhiwandi jurisdiction said that due to the terrible condition of the highway and roads nearby, there are two to three accidents a week. “From time to time, we write to the authorities, asking them to repair the roads but this is not a permanent solution,” said an official from the traffic police.

Hindustan Times reached out to the MSRDC, to ask why the road-widening work on the Mumbai-Nashik had taken three years already. They said they needed more time before they could comment on the matter.