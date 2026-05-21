MUMBAI: Residents of Bhakti Park in Wadala are trapped in limbo as civic and law and order concerns begin to unsettle one of Mumbai’s premium residential enclaves. On Wednesday, members of the Bhakti Park Wadala Co-operative Housing Societies Association, representing ten housing societies with over 2,300 flats and more than 10,000 residents, joined a joint inspection with M West ward committee chairperson Asha Marathe, BMC officials and police. Premium Bhakti Park trapped in civic limbo

As they presented a host of civic issues, ranging from flooding and water shortage to a non-functional sewage treatment plant (STP), encroachments and alleged drug peddling in their locality, the BMC said it has no jurisdiction over the private layout.

Bhakti Park, still under development by Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited, began to take shape in the early 2000s. However, neither has Ajmera handed over conveyance to the housing societies, nor have residents pushed for this vital process to be completed.

Now, as basic civic amenities begin to demand attention, an impasse has arisen between residents and the builder. “We approach the developer, but our issues remain unresolved. On the other hand, the BMC says it has no authority to step in. We don’t know whom to approach for clarity on basic issues,” said Prachi Singh, a general body member, Ivory Coop Housing Society.

Among their key concerns are clogged drainage lines, which lead to serious flooding in the monsoon. “Last year, parts of the area were flooded up to waist level,” said, Gurbir Singh Obhan, a resident of Ivory Towers.

A non-functional STP has led to untreated sewage backing up, while severe water shortages have added to their troubles.

Harwansh Singh Kheberi, secretary, Bhakti Park Wadala Co-operative Housing Societies Association, claims they have spent lakhs of rupees on tanker water supply in the last two years. “We bought homes by paying crores of rupees, but are still struggling for basic rights and services,” said Kheberi. “We are forced to spend from our own pockets for things the rest of the city gets through taxes. It feels like we are paying twice over just to live in an upmarket locality.”

Residents said they also spent ₹4 lakh to build two ring wells. “The water in one turned out to be contaminated,” said Parul Jaggi, member of the general body, Ivory cooperative Housig Society.

Residents also allege that with no oversight in the neighbourhood, alcohol consumption and drug peddling have become rampant near paan shops. “There have been instances of chain snatching and assault on women,” said Rohitt Keluskar, a resident of Odyssey building.

MLA Tukaram Kate said he would raise the matter in the state assembly. “These buildings have existed for years, but roads, the STP and other civic amenities are still not maintained by the BMC. Why has this deadlock continued for so long?”

Assistant Municipal Commissioner of M West ward, Shantaram Bhosale said, typically, the BMC takes over maintenance after a builder hands over conveyance to a housing society. “In this case, the project still hasn’t been handed over,” said Bhosale. “I will convene a meeting with the building proposals department and discuss how this deadlock can be resolved.”

Atul Ajmera, project director of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited, said the developer had maintained the township for years and residents should have gradually assumed responsibility for its upkeep.

“We asked them to form an Association of Persons (AOP) so they could handle all this work themselves. They completed this a week ago, and we assured them of support whenever required. Soon, all responsibilities will be handed over to this association,” he said.