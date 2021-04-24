Press in Air Force to transport O2 tankers: Maha CM

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, in his interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raised the demand to press in the Air Force to reduce travel time for transporting oxygen tankers. The CM sought adequate supply of oxygen, vaccinations and Remdesivir from the Centre.

The state, which requires 1,250 metric tonnes of oxygen daily, is facing a severe shortage of oxygen supply. It is procuring around 300 metric tonnes from other states and industries. In a statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO), Thackeray said the state would need an additional 250-300 metric tonnes of oxygen, looking at the increasing number of patients in hospital that require oxygen supply.

The CM said the Air Force could airlift empty tankers to oxygen plants, which can be brought back by other mode of transport to save travel time.

“If it is not possible to airlift oxygen, the empty tankers could be sent to the oxygen plants by Air Force, to save time, and it can be brought by other modes of transport…,” Thackeray said according to a statement.

“We tried to bring oxygen by train, but considering the travel time taken and distance, the Air Force and National Disaster Management Authority need to be pressed in.” He further added, “There are more than 60,000 patients on oxygen supply in the state, while there are 76,300 oxygen beds in the state… Instead of distant states, if the oxygen supply could be arranged from neighbouring states, it would be available early.” Maharashtra has also sought 13,000 jumbo oxygen cylinders and 1,100 ventilators from the Centre. With a week to go for vaccination of all adults to start across the country, Thackeray also sought clarity from the Centre on the extent of the vaccine supply to the state. As per the announcement by the Centre, the state government has to purchase vaccine stock from manufacturers for inoculation of citizens between 18 and 44 years. The CM also sought clarity if the states can import the foreign vaccine to increase the pace of vaccination, given the limited manufacturing capacity of the two Indian companies.

“The large-scale vaccinations in Britain have prevented the virus from spreading further. With the limited capacity of our vaccine manufacturers, we need guidance on whether we can increase vaccination by importing vaccines from other countries,” the CM said.

Maharashtra, according to senior government officials, require around 120 million vaccine doses for the two rounds of jab for its 57 million population in the 18-44 age bracket. Thackeray said that there needs to be more clarity on the extent of vaccine supply to the states. “If the state asks permission to import vaccines, it should be granted,” the CM said, adding, “We will require 12 crore (120 million) doses to vaccinate this group. Our vaccine manufacturers will not be able to produce the required doses in a short time. The corporate sector should also be given permission to purchase vaccines through their Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.”

Health minister Rajesh Tope, who was a part of the meeting, said all chief ministers also sought one price for vaccine provided to the state and the union government. A row erupted after Serum Institute of India announced the open market private of its vaccine against Covid-19, Covishield, with several political parties claiming different price for the Centre and state. The state, according to the Pune-headquartered company, will have to pay ₹400 per dose of vaccine, while the Centre was earlier supplied the stock for ₹150. But the company had clarified that the rate for Centre was an old contract which was fixed without knowing if the vaccine will work.

“From May 1, the state government can procure vaccine for inoculation of 18-44 age group. All chief ministers, in the meeting, demanded there should be ‘one nation, one rate’ for the vaccination. We want to aggressively implement vaccination because countries such as Israel and the UK have become either Covid-free or have extremely few cases because of vaccination,” said Tope after the meeting.

The chief minister said the supply of vaccines by the Centre for inoculation of people over the age of 45 is moving at a “very slow pace”. He said, “As of now, the state only had a stock of 500,000 doses. Maharashtra has been the top performer in vaccinating citizens. So, the state must get an adequate supply of vaccine doses to keep the same pace of vaccinating the people.” Stating that Remdesivir reduces patient time in hospital and frees up beds, Thackeray said adequate supply of the drug must be provided to Maharashtra, looking at the number of patients. According to the CM, the state needs 70,000 vials per day, while the Centre supplies only 27,000 vials.

“It is not possible to say how useful Remdesivir is, but it is definitely reducing the hospital stay of the patients. So, the state should get an adequate supply, considering the number of patients in the state. Maharashtra needs 70,000 vials of Remdesivir every day, but is getting only 27,000. The state should be allowed to import Remdesivir,” Thackeray demanded in the meeting. Thackeray, during the meeting, also justified the lockdown imposed in the state, saying the situation demanded such stringent steps. Earlier this week, the state has further restricted movement of people in public transport including trains, metros, buses, etc. “PM said the lockdown was the last resort to break the chain of Covid. The situation in the state needed restrictions, but we are ensuring the economy does not suffer,” Thackeray said.

