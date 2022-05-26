Professor reunites runaway 11-year-old with mother
Ulhasnagar An 11-year-old girl, who had run away from home, was reunited with her mother after an alert professor found her alone in a train on Wednesday.
The girl, Khushi Shirsat, stays with her mother and grandmother in Ulhasnagar. On Wednesday morning, after her mother went to work, the girl fought with her grandmother over some issue, which made her grandmother call her mother to complain. The mother then scolded the girl and said that she would beat her once she came back home if Khushi didn’t listen.
Scared that her mother would beat her, Khushi left the house when her grandmother was busy at work at around 12.30 pm. She took a Karjat-bound local from Ulhasnagar. While the train reached Karjat and started again for CSMT, a professor, Sheetal Boritkar, who teaches in an engineering college, boarded the train.
Senior police inspector, M Kad said, “Boritkar was sitting beside the girl when the girl asked her for the window seat. Boritkar gave the window seat when Khushi told her to inform her when Andheri station arrives. Boritkar, being a regular traveller, found it suspicious and started asking her different questions.”
She found out her school’s name and googled the school details. “She called the school officials confirming the girl’s parents number or address. School authorities immediately informed the parents and us. Our team contacted the teacher and asked her to wait at some railway station. The professor got down at Neral railway station with the girl till the police officers came and also accompanied her to the station. We felicitated the professor for her presence of mind and efforts to reunite the girl,” Kad added.
-
UP propelled towards becoming religious tourism hub
Lucknow: To bring religious tourism destinations of Uttar Pradesh on the national and international map, the state budget has focused on augmenting tourism-related facilities in pilgrimage centres across the state, including Ayodhya and Varanasi. For the biggest religious event of the country, Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, the budget has proposed ₹100 crore.
-
5 of family killed after speedy SUV hit them while waiting for bus in Gwalior
Five persons of a family were killed on Thursday after a speedy SUV hit them in Gwalior, said police. The deceased were identified as Nirpal Singh, 54, his wife their daughter-in-law Ramabeti, 52, Rajabeti, 28, granddaughters Poonam, 7 and Reshma, 6, all residents of Basai village of Morena district. They demanded compensation for the family. District collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh convinced them that appropriate compensation will be given to them.
-
UP Budget 2022-23: Infra-centric proposals, steps for women security win hearts in Prayagraj
With the state government allocating ₹100 crore for the preparations of the Mahakumbh-2025 to be held on the vast banks of Sangam, the residents and economists of Prayagraj have applauded the UP Budget 2022-23 maintaining that the budget promises some relief and a lot of new development projects for a better tomorrow. Among all the sections, the seer community seemed extremely happy.
-
ED raids properties linked to minister Anil Parab
Mumbai The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided several properties in Mumbai, Pune and coastal Ratnagiri linked to Maharashtra transport and parliamentary affairs minister Anil Parab as part of a probe on alleged money-laundering and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) violations in connection with a resort in coastal Ratnagiri that Parab purportedly owned.
-
No incentives in UP budget: Agra’s footwear, tourism sectors dejected
Agra The common man looking forward to rapid transport got some positive news as finance minister Suresh Khanna announced an allocation of ₹597 crore for Agra metro rail project, but the tourism and footwear sectors, expecting some incentives for revival post the pandemic, were not happy. Compared to Ayodhya and Varanasi, there was not much for Mathura too in the budget, apart from benefits of a state wide scheme.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics