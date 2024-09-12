PSF raise concern over lack of communication from TISS over lifting ban

Mumbai: The Progressive Student Forum (PSF), a student initiative on campus, has written a mail to the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) administration regarding no communication from the institution on reconsidering the ongoing ban on the forum. HT Image

In a mail, the student body which has been active in the institution for a decade, claimed the ban will impact their annual activities, which are helpful for students across the campus.

The TISS administration had ordered the ban on PSF calling its presence on campus ‘unauthorised and illegal’ as it has been the focus of significant protests from students, faculty members, social organisations, and political groups.

In response, the administration received widespread criticism, and it issued a notice on August 24, stating that the ban would be reviewed. However, despite the passing of nearly two weeks, no official decision has been made.

In a recent email to Chancellor DP Singh, PSF expressed concern over the lack of communication from the administration. The student body highlighted the detrimental impact of the ban on its academic support activities, which are designed to aid students in preparing for their end-of-semester exams. PSF traditionally organises workshops on academic writing, podcasts for foundation courses, and sessions focused on improving English communication and writing skills. “Due to the ongoing ban, these crucial activities have been suspended, affecting the student community, especially the new batch of the academic year,” read the mail.

Meanwhile, TISS officials said that the reconsideration process is ongoing, and a decision will be communicated to the student body as per the rules.