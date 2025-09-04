Rahul Mukerjea dropped, picked up Sheena on night of murder, Vidhie tells court

MUMBAI: Vidhie Mukerjea on Tuesday told the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court that Rahul Mukerjea had told her that he had picked up Sheena Bora from the same spot where he had dropped her on April 24, 2012 – the day 24-year-old Sheena was allegedly kidnapped and killed by her mother, Indrani Mukerjea and others. Mumbai, India - 26 Nov. 2015 : Rahul Mukerjea, ex-lover of Sheena Bora leaves the Esplanade court in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, November 26, 2015. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande)

According to the prosecution, Sheena – Indrani’s daughter from her first relationship – was allegedly strangled inside a car on April 24, 2012, by Indrani, with the help of Indrani’s ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai.

The murder allegedly took place soon after Rahul dropped Sheena where Indrani was waiting in her car. Sheena’s body was allegedly burnt and dumped in a forested part of Raigad district the next day. Sheena, according to the prosecution, was living with Rahul at the time, and Indrani was opposed to their romantic relationship and therefore killed her.

While Vidhie is the daughter of Indrani and Sanjeev Khanna, Rahul is the son of Peter Mukerjea from a previous marriage, before he married Indrani.

Rahul had testified before the special CBI court in September 2022. In his examination-in-chief, he revealed how he ran from pillar to post to trace his missing fiancé, Sheena, who had disappeared after meeting her mother Indrani on April 24, 2012, and how three police stations in Mumbai had turned down his requests to register a missing persons report and to find her.

He told the court that in early 2012, Sheena had resumed contact with Indrani as she needed financial help to pursue an MBA course at Oxford Brooks University from 2013. He said Sheena had assumed that since Indrani was in a strong financial position and was her mother, she would help her, and agreed to meet her to discuss this when the alleged murder took place.

Vidhie’s police statements said that the relationship between Indrani and Sheena was strained and, at the relevant time, Indrani was very angry with Sheena. Vidhie had also said she had sent a message to Sheena, warning her that she (Indrani) wanted to get rid of “somebody” or “something”.

However, on Wednesday, while testifying before the special CBI court as a prosecution witness, 28-year-old Vidhie denied sending any such a message. She claimed that after Indrani and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna and media executive Peter Mukerjea were arrested for their alleged involvement in Sheena Bora’s murder, she confronted Rahul Mukerjea and asked him what exactly happened on April 24, 2012, and in the preceding months.

She said that after pressing Rahul many times, he told her that he had dropped Sheena to meet her mother and then picked her up from where he had dropped her on the night of April 24, 2012. In a cross-examination by advocate Ranjit Sangle, Vidhie added that Rahul had specifically said he had picked up Sheena from the same place where he had dropped her, adding that “no one would ever know what happened to Sheena or where she went”.

During her cross-examination, Vidhie was asked to listen to some audio clips purportedly recorded by Rahul, and recognised a female voice prompting Rahul as that of Sheena. The clip had been recorded on April 26, 2012, two days after the alleged murder. Vidhie pointed out that a particular word spoken by the female had the Assamese tone peculiar to Sheena’s voice, adding that she had spent a long time with Sheena and therefore could identify the distinct tone in the female voice.

Sheena Bora’s murder came to light in 2015 when Indrani’s driver Shyamvar Rai was arrested for alleged possession of an illegal firearm. During his interrogation by the Khar police, he confessed to his involvement in Sheena’s murder. Following his confession, Indrani and Sanjeev Khanna were arrested in August 2015, and Peter Mukerjea was taken into custody three months later after the case was taken over by the CBI.

In its chargesheet, the CBI alleged that Indrani was opposed to Sheena’s relationship with Rahul Mukerjea, fearing a potential property dispute. In 2017, Rai, who later turned approver in the case, told the court that Indrani had asked him to add the medicines to the liquor and water bottle that she allegedly gave Sheena.