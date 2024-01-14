Rane questions contribution of Shankaracharyas to Hindu dharma

Mumbai: Senior BJP leader Narayan Rane kicked up a row for criticising all four Shankaracharyas (spiritual leaders) who have refused to attend the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22. The union minister also questioned the contribution of the top religious leaders to Hindu dharma and attacked them for viewing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party from a political angle on the Ram Temple issue. Nagpur, India - 23 Dec. 2014:Narayan Rane Congress Politician during meet the press at City Hotel in Nagpur, India, on Tuesday, December 23, 2014. (Photo by Sunny Shende/ HT) (HT)

Rane was in Palghar on Saturday where he made the statement in response to the decision of Shankaracharyas who had decided to not be a part of the inauguration ceremony of the temple.

For context, the Shankaracharyas are highly respected spiritual leaders of Sanatan Hindu Dharma and are known for their contributions to the preservation of Hinduism’s Advaita Vedanta philosophy. They are heads of the four principal monasteries or mutts that were established by the eighth-century Hindu saint Adi Shankara. They are based in Uttarakhand, Odisha, Karnataka and Gujarat.

“The Shankaracharya should tell their contribution to the Hindu religion in their entire lives,” Rane said, slamming them for criticising the Ram Temple consecration.

“You’re not appreciating that the Ram Temple is being constructed. No one could take up the issue other than Modi and BJP. Should the Shankaracharyas praise or criticise the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya? he asked and added, “It means they are looking at the PM and BJP with a political angle. The temple is not being constructed for politics, it is a matter of faith. We worship Lord Ram.”

After Rane’s remarks, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray came down heavily on BJP and Rane and demanded an apology. “He is asking for Shankaracharya’s contribution, he should be ashamed of it,” Thackeray said, lambasting the union minister.

“The BJP should apologise for this before the consecration of Ram Temple,” he demanded.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) also blamed PM Modi for the decision of Shankaracharyas and said, “You don’t respect Shankaracharyas because of your pictures. If they come then their pictures will be published and not yours.”