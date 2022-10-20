Rape convict arrested for sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl

Mumbai A 32-year-old man, who has already served a 12-year jail term for raping a minor, was arrested again, this time for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old school girl in Chembur on Wednesday.

While the accused was assaulting the girl on the terrace of a residential building, an alert resident raised an alarm. He was nabbed by locals who handed him over to the police.

Initial police probe revealed that the accused had sexually assaulted another minor girl in Deonar area a few months ago and was bailed out just a few days ago. He has also served 12-years of imprisonment for raping a minor in Kalamboli area in Navi Mumbai in 2009.

According to the police, the minor girl was headed to school when the accused, Sandesh Tanaji Thorat stopped her. “He took her to a nearby building, claiming that a girl had gone missing and he needed her help to look out for the missing girl. He also threatened to harm the girl, if she did not listen to him,” said inspector S Chaskar of Tilak Nagar police station.

He then took the girl to the terrace of a nearby building and sexually assaulted her. A resident who gone to the terrace, spotted the accused abusing the minor and raised an alarm.

“Thorat on seeing this person fled from the terrace and tried to exit the building. But the witness screamed for help, after which some people from the building nabbed him,” Chaskar added.

Interrogation and background check revealed that he had first sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in Kalamboli when he was 19-year-old. He was convicted in that case and served 12-years in prison.

“Based on the complaint lodged by the girl’s parents, we have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused,” said senior inspector Sunil Kale.

Thorat was arrested and produced in the court on Thursday and was remanded to police custody up to October 27, Chaskar said. “We have an eye witness in this case and other strong evidence to ensure that the accused spends longer time in jail,” the officer added.