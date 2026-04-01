Mumbai: Starting Wednesday, all residential power consumers across the city and suburbs will have to pay less for electricity, as all three power distribution utilities – BEST, Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) and Tata Power – have slashed their tariffs in line with a March 2025 Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) order. Reduced power tariffs to kick in today

Consumers of Adani Electricity will enjoy the highest cut, with the average reduction being around ₹1.50 per unit. Tariff for BEST consumers will go down marginally while tariff for Tata Power consumers will go down by 45 paisa to ₹1.90 per unit.

AEML supplies power to around 3 million consumers in suburban areas. With the average reduction for consumers being ₹1.50 per unit, those consuming 100 units will save ₹150 per month while those consuming 300 units will save ₹450 per month. Consumers who have smart meters installed will get an incentive of 55 paisa per unit for power consumed between 9am to 5pm.

Tata Power supplies electricity to around 800,000 consumers in the city and suburbs. Consumers of the company will see tariffs reduce by 46 paisa per unit to ₹1.91 per unit, as per monthly usage based slabs.

Around 1 million BEST electricity consumers across the city will get marginal relief. The tariff will remain the same for those consuming 100 units per month while it will reduce by 26 paise and ₹1.04 per unit for those consuming 101-300 units and above 500 units per month, respectively.