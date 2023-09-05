Madh residents cheer as BMC restores water supply after 15 days

Mumbai: After two weeks of having no water supply, residents of the Shivaji Nagar area of Madh, Malad, cheered on the restoration of consistent water supply over the last nine days. Following HT’s report on August 26 about the water crisis faced by the residents of Mamu Gully, the water was restored by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) the next day. HT Image

Despite being equipped with water tanks in their homes, they had to invest in additional equipment to store water. Ganesh Netke, a resident, said, “The water has been restored after your article, and the pressure of the water is also very good.”

Adding to Netke’s cheer, Pinky Sharma, another resident, said, “We finally started receiving water with correct pressure. Hope this continues.”

The water has been available consistently for the past few days, according to Amitkumar Sahani. However, he fears the problem will resurface in about a month. “My parents have moved to my hometown as water supply may be erratic in the coming days, and my father, Umesh Sahani, is recovering from the fracture there,” Sahani said.

Explaining the issue, a senior official from the P North ward said, “The Hydraulic engineer department had changed the water timings and there was a pressure issue in the P North ward, which was restored to the ward after the article.”

The official explained that the pressure and water quota was increased so that the water could reach the fag end of the pipeline. “We have been changing the water release timings in certain zones because some wards had water supply issues. This will get better in coming weeks,” a senior official from the Hydraulic Engineer department said.