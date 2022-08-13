Rival hawking gangs colonize Gazebo, terrorise locals
Mumbai: The firing outside a shopping centre on Bandra’s Linking Road on Thursday evening is the result of a rivalry between various hawker gangs.
Three unknown persons had fired some shots in the air and fled leaving behind a note threatening to kill those who plied their wares outside Gazebo shopping plaza.
A day later, Khar police said they have identified the three shooters. The prime suspect, said a police officer, is a resident of Santacruz west and his associates are from Nirmal Nagar in Khar east, though the three are yet to be arrested.
“The police has learnt that the suspects are from a rival group of hawkers which wants to keep their stalls outside Gazebo shopping centre. Several arguments between these competitors have broken out in the past as well,” said a police officer who is a part of the investigating team.
Preliminary probe has also revealed that there was a dispute between the hawkers and a local resident who had also wanted to acquire a place to put up his own stall, said another officer. A case has been registered against unidentified persons under section 307 (attempt to murder) 387 (Putting or attempting to put a person in fear of death or grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) 506(ii) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act.
Aftab Siddique, chairperson of the 33rd Road ALM, who has taken up the issue of hawkers on Linking Road for over 15 years said Thursday’s shooting was, in essence, a gang war between hawkers at Gazebo centre’s ground floor premises which is under litigation since 2008, and where over 150 hawkers have illegally made 10x10” pitches.
“It was earlier an Open House eatery. Now, it is a long stretch where hawkers have encroached with their pitches and they pay ₹1,100 as hafta per day to seven hawking lords from one gang who operate like slumlords at Gazebo,” said Siddique.
The hawking lords have earned the moniker of Linking Road’s “vasooli gang.” They monitor illegal hawking and even deal with police and civic officials for smooth operation of their business.
“Now they have even captured the road outside Gazebo. But there is a new hawker gang which has been trying to capture the Gazebo area since April this year. It is an unruly gang, and allegedly has connections in Arthur Road jail. It is an every day battle between two gangs who want to take over that patch of land. These hawkers often come in either in a BMW or a Mercedes and are known to occasionally carry arms,” said Siddique, adding that Thursday gunfire wasn’t the first incident of aggression on that stretch of Linking Road.
“During Ramzan time on April 14 a hawker pointed a gun and aimed at his rival without shooting; on April 15, another fight broke out between two groups and on April 16, they fought with knives. Police usually mediates between two gangs but yesterday the mediation failed, and shots were fired,” said Siddique. Other local residents who did not want to be named revealed that on June 6, an FIR had been lodged against some hawkers for assaulting a boy and on July 20, hawkers had damaged the CCTV camera of the neighbouring shop while fighting.
The area around Gazebo shopping centre on Linking Road is the most coveted location with hawkers from Bandra, Khar and Santa Cruz all eyeing that prime area. A day after shootout, residents who go for their walks to the neighbouring Patwardhan garden said they were fearful about stepping out.
“Any pedestrian could have been an accidental victim of that firing. It is unsafe and we don’t know who will come armed. We didn’t know those benign-looking hawkers were criminals,” said a resident from Linking Road.
Faisal Qureshi, chairman, Linking Road Licensed Stall Owners Association said the Gazebo property was disputed and that the matter is being heard in the city civil court. “There is third-party encroachment of hawkers from Navpada, Santacruz and Bandra east. We are all scared because we are in proximity to Gazebo. All our customers disappeared by 6.30pm yesterday. It felt like UP, and not Mumbai. Today, though our shops are open, customer footfall has gone down.”
Azmat Sheikh, another licensed stall owner on Linking Road, added: “After Thursday’s incident the entire area around Gazebo is cordoned off. Customers are not visiting our stalls. The fight is over land takeover by hawker gangs who operate illegally, but we are the ones suffering,” he said.
-
Construction of Ram temple to be over by December 2023: Ayodhya Trust
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai here said the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be complete by December next year. "Since Sultanpur is close to Ayodhya, I am extending an invitation to people of this place to have a 'darshan' of Shri Ram Lalla next year in December," he said.
-
Uttarkashi teacher close to Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind caught: Cop
A teacher at a government intermediate college in Uttarkashi, described by the police as the right-hand man of the Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind, has been arrested, the state's special task force said on Saturday. “We first brought him in for questioning on the basis of important evidence that came to light during the investigation and subsequently arrested him late last evening,” said senior superintendent of police, special task force Ajay Singh.
-
Himachal Pradesh passes bill against mass conversion, extends prison to 10 years
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed a bill on Saturday forbidding "mass conversion" and enhancing the maximum punishment to 10 years imprisonment in its 2019 law against any change of religion through force or allurement. The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed unanimously with a voice vote. Read HP Speaker authorised to appoint panel for surrogacy board The Jai Ram Thakur-led government introduced the bill on Friday.
-
Class 12 student killed in brawl in college in Bengaluru: Report
In a shocking act, a class 12 student was stabbed to death on Friday near the HBR layout area of Bengaluru. A brawl between two college gangs ended with the murder and another student was severely injured, reported The Times of India. According to the report, 18-year-old Arbaaz Mohammad had a verbal clash with one of his seniors during the college fest a few days ago.
-
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Yogi Adityanath flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign – an initiative to encourage people to hoist the Tricolour at home – amid chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' near his residence in Lucknow. He also flagged off the Prabhat Pheri of school children. Under the campaign, 45 million national flags will be hoisted in Uttar Pradesh from August 13-15.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics