Rlys begin drive to check quality of food and water, including railway brand Rail Neer, at stations

MUMBAI: Amid allegations about the quality of Rail Neer bottled water and concerns about hygiene at railway catering units, the railway authorities have intensified inspections of drinking water facilities and food stalls, with Western Railway shutting 39 catering units in the Mumbai Central division over the past 10 days. On Tuesday, the railways also began a large-scale inspection of water-vending machines and pyaus at stations. Image for representation (Hindustan Times)

The alleged poor water quality of Rail Neer cropped up after social media posts mentioned that the railways’ bottled water brand contained impurities. Sources in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said they had initiated legal action against an influencer for the allegations.

“We have microbiologists monitoring the process of filling water in Rail Neer bottles,” said a senior IRCTC official. “The system is stringent inside the water treatment and bottling plants as well. In addition, we have begun surprise checks at food stalls to understand the transportation and handling of Rail Neer bottles. Checks are also being conducted inside long-distance trains to see if other brands of bottled water are sold, and action is being initiated.”

IRCTC said it accorded the “highest priority” to the quality and safety of its packaged drinking water, and maintained that Rail Neer was manufactured in compliance with the requirements of IS 14543:2024 and subjected to prescribed chemical and microbiological testing in accordance with BIS and FSSAI norms.

The controversy has coincided with a wider inspection drive across the railway network to check drinking water quality and hygiene standards at catering facilities. The Railway Board has directed zonal railways, including Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR), to conduct a 10-day inspection of water coolers and UV and RO purification systems at railway stations.

The inspections will include cleaning water storage tanks, checking them for rust and leakage, ensuring that lids and gaskets are properly fitted and repairing leakages from pipelines and taps. The railway authorities have also been asked to check the functioning of their UV and RO systems and ensure that filters are replaced within the prescribed schedule.

“Our teams, using test-o-meters and other prescribed equipment, have begun testing the quality of water served to passengers at food stalls and even through the vending machines,” said a WR official. “Also, if water coolers are found to be damaged, poorly maintained or unhygienic, they will be immediately removed and replaced wherever necessary. After the 10-day inspection, we will prepare a detailed report.”

WR and CR are also checking food stalls for the quality and cleanliness of food served and hygienic serving practices. Between August 16 and August 24, WR closed 39 food, catering and juice stalls for violations. “Of these, 20 stalls were allowed to reopen within three to five days after rectifying deficiencies and paying penalties totalling more than ₹3.50 lakh. The remaining 19 units continue to remain shut,” said another WR official.

CR authorities too have begun conducting checks from August 15. “Fifty-three stalls have been inspected until August 24, and action has been initiated against six of them. Three food stalls were shut for 10 days and fines of ₹12,000 have been recovered,” said a CR official.

Meanwhile, IRCTC is also looking for irregularities in catering services inside long-distance trains. During surprise checks, IRCTC staff found unauthorised vendors, catering staff without uniforms and personnel without valid identity cards. Twelve Quick Response Teams were formed, which took action against more than 30 unauthorised vendors. The teams seized and destroyed over 500 unbranded water bottles and more than 400 substandard food items.