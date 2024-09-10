Rlys seek 13 ha salt pan land for laying 2 more lines

Mumbai: The Indian Railways has sought 13.61 hectares of salt pan land for laying two additional tracks on the Borivali-Virar corridor, which will be used to segregate suburban and long-distance mail trains right up to Virar. The move comes just days after the Bombay high court approved the removal of 2,612 mangroves for the same corridor. HT Image

“A proposal has been submitted to the ministry of commerce through the Railway Board and the salt commissioner, Mumbai. The site visit is complete, and the proposal is under process for necessary approvals,” said an official from the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), which will construct the additional rail lines under phase-3A of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP).

The 13.61 hectares of salt pan land is in the Vasai-Virar belt. The two additional rail lines, being built at a cost of ₹2,184 crore, will ease traffic congestion, reduce emissions and conserve fuel, said railway officials. The railways will plant 7,823 mangroves in Sandor village under Vasai taluka before removing 2,612 mangroves around the bridge over Vashi creek, as permitted by the high court.

MRVC has already awarded contracts for construction of service buildings, quarters and other infrastructure at Mira Road, Dahisar, Naigaon, Vasai and Bhayander. Some structures in these areas have been relocated, while work on construction and modification of foot over bridges and platforms is underway, said officials. Tenders for the construction of all bridges, road over bridges, and associated earthwork were invited this June, the officials added.