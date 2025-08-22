Row over Ajit’s wife attending RSS women’s org meeting

Mumbai: After a row erupted over Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar attending a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated women’s organisation’s meeting in Delhi on Wednesday, the MP on Thursday issued a clarification, saying was there to get firsthand information on their initiatives and methods of working. NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar attending a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated women’s organisation’s meeting in Delhi on Wednesday.

“Please do not attribute any political meaning to my presence there. My purpose was, is, and will always be to understand and encourage the work of women in society,” the Rajya Sabha MP and wife of NCP chief and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said in a post on social media platform X on Thursday.

Though the Ajit Pawar-led NCP is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, it does not endorse the RSS’ majoritarian agenda and Pawar himself avoids sharing the stage with RSS leaders. The party has also been publicly opposing Hindutva initiatives taken by its two principal allies – the BJP and the Shiv Sena.

On Wednesday, Sunetra Pawar and other MPs attended a meeting of the RSS-affiliated Rashtra Sevika Samiti at BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s residence in Delhi. Ranaut herself posted photos of the meeting on social media platforms, including one showing Sunetra Pawar delivering a speech.

“Together, we will further strengthen Sanatan values, Hindu culture, and national consciousness. Our collective resolve is to continuously work for human service, nation-building, and the preservation of Sanatan culture. The awareness and participation of women are what empower the nation,” Ranaut wrote in a post on X on Wednesday.

After the photos began doing the rounds of various social media platforms, the NCP (SP), headed by Ajit Pawar’s uncle Sharad Pawar, mounted a scathing criticism.

Rohit Pawar – grand nephew of Sharad Pawar, nephew of Ajit Pawar and the NCP (SP) MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed – termed it as “double standard”.

“On one hand, you claim yourself to be a follower of progressive ideology and on the other, attend an RSS meeting. It is nothing else but double standards,” Rohit said, taking a jibe at his uncle Ajit Pawar.

Although the deputy chief minister had joined the ruling alliance, he may not have accepted their ideology, Rohit said. “But he must be under pressure to attend their programme and get photographed. This helps send a message that they (the Ajit Pawar-led NCP) have also accepted the RSS ideology,” he added.

Ajit Pawar responded to the row cautiously, saying, “I don’t know as I don’t keep tabs on minute-to-minute details of my wife’s programme.”

Subsequently, Sunetra Pawar issued a clarification on X, saying, “I am always eager to get firsthand knowledge of the work done by various women’s organisations. Women from different states were participating in that meeting. I attended it to understand their initiatives and working methods.”