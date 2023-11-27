Mumbai: The Janjati Suraksha Manch, a tribal organisation backed by the Rashtriya Swayamasevak Sangh (RSS), held a rally in Mumbai on Sunday demanding delisting of tribals who had converted to other religions. RSS-backed outfit holds rally, demands delisting of converted tribals

Leaders of the Manch and allied organisations said those who did not follow the culture, customs and traditions of tribals had no right to access reservations in their name. They also announced that they would hold similar rallies in other parts of the state in the coming days, which is likely to deepen the ongoing crisis around reservation.

“Of 111 bureaucrats in Assam, Nagaland and other northeastern states, 96 have adopted other faiths. This is the situation in almost in every state in the country. It is time to wake up and safeguard our community’s interests,” Santosh Janate, co-convenor of the Manch, told participants.

Tribals from various districts of Konkan including Palghar, Thane, Sindhurg and Raigad participated in a foot march from Shivaji Park to Jambori Maidan, the venue of Sunday’s rally. Leaders in attendance included Kariya Munda, former deputy speaker of Lok Sabha; tribal activist Thamatai Pawar; Ashish Shelar, Manga Prabhat Lodha and other BJP leaders; and office bearers of the Janjati Suraksha Manch.

Munda said their forefathers had committed a mistake by appearing before the Constituent Assembly and saying that they did not differentiate between themselves and converted tribals.

“Scheduled Caste leaders told the Constituent Assembly that they did not consider people who had converted to other religions as part of their community. As a result, converted SCs do not get reservation under the SC category,” stated Munda. He further claimed that out of 85 million tribals in the country, eight million had adopted Christianity and 1.2 million had adopted Islam openly, whereas similar numbers of tribals had tacitly converted to other faiths.

Thamabai Pawar said converted tribals were reaping benefits from both religions, which was causing injustice to others.

The Manch held similar rallies in Nashik on October 29 and Nagpur on November 21, whereas a rally is scheduled in Nandurbar on December 20.