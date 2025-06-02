RTI data: One GRP cop for every 2,000 local train commuters

MUMBAI: Just one Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel is available for every 2,000 daily suburban train commuters in Mumbai — a statistic that raises serious concerns about passenger safety. Mumbai, India - June 24, 2021: RPF officer seated on a watch tower keeps vigil on all the movements of commuters, at Dadar station, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, June 24, 2021. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times) (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)

The data, obtained via a Right to Information (RTI) query by the Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh, reveals that the GRP is operating with over 750 vacant posts, severely compromising its ability to maintain law and order on the suburban railway network.

Each day, more than 6.8 million passengers travel on the city’s local trains. However, the GRP, mandated to investigate all crimes occurring within railway premises, is grappling with a 25% shortfall in officer posts and a 16% shortage in police personnel, according to the RTI data.

“We’ve repeatedly sought additional manpower and urged the authorities to fill the vacancies. Currently, even night patrols are being managed by home guards as our resources are maxed out,” said a senior GRP officer.

Vacancies persist, crimes rise

Although 255 officer posts have been sanctioned, 65 remain vacant, including 8 police inspectors, 17 assistant police inspectors, and 40 sub-inspectors. Only 190 officers are currently on duty — 173 men and just 17 women.

In the case of police personnel, 4,185 posts have been approved across the Central and Western railway zones. But 693 posts are lying vacant, mostly in the lower ranks — assistant sub-inspectors, constables, and drivers.

The understaffing has a direct impact on crime prevention. Stations like Nalasopara, Kalyan, Thane, Kurla, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) routinely witness harassment and molestation incidents during rush hours. But the lack of personnel prevents timely intervention or deterrence.

“Passenger safety not a priority”

Madhu Kotian, president of the Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh, said the GRP’s inability to fill these posts for over a decade shows a lack of commitment to commuter safety.

“GRP is simply not serious about securing passengers. Ridership increases each year, but the force hasn’t kept pace. This puts millions at risk every day,” Kotian said.

The GRP has two main divisions- Central Zone (CSMT and Kalyan) with 15 police stations and Western Zone (Bandra to Vasai) with 23 stations. Together, they are supported by 37 non-executive branches including control room, women’s cell, riot control team, court cell, commando unit, and technical branches — all facing manpower shortages.