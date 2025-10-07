Mumbai: Dilip Shinde, the Pune divisional commissioner for right to services (RTS), is facing flak after a video showing him in an altercation with a security guard and a police officer over parking went viral. RTS commissioner faces backlash after viral video of parking altercation

The incident occurred when Shinde, a retired IAS officer, attempted to park his private vehicle in front of the gate of the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) at Nariman Point and was stopped by the security guard.

In the video, the police officer, who was also at the scene, is heard questioning Shinde about parking in front of the gate. Shinde responds: “I am an IAS officer. Talk properly with me. This is not the way to talk.”

Shinde is also heard asking the police officer to identify himself. The policeman replies that he is stationed at a nearby police post and that the security guard is employed by the NCPA.

In the video, Shinde’s private vehicle is seen with an orange beacon on the dashboard. Neither serving nor retired IAS or IPS officers are permitted to use red or orange beacon lights on their vehicles.

When contacted, Shinde said the incident had happened around two to three months ago. “I don’t know why somebody is posting a video of it now,” he said.

Deputy commissioner of police (zone 1) Pravin Mundhe and chief RTS commissioner Manu Kumar Srivastava did not respond to calls. However, an officer from the Marine Drive police station confirmed the incident, stating the officer seen in the video was likely a beat constable. The police officer added that they are verifying the exact date of the incident.

Shinde began his career as a deputy collector in the Maharashtra government and was later inducted into the IAS. He retired as the additional chief electoral officer and currently serves as the State Commissioner for Right to Services, Pune Revenue Division.

After the video went viral, Shinde received criticism from a few activists.

“This person, arguing over parking, claims to be an IAS officer, even flaunting a yellow beacon in his car. Under what authority? For what purpose? If this is his behaviour after retirement, imagine his conduct while in service. The decay in the IAS cadre didn’t start today. What service can we expect from such officers? And who will hold them accountable?” said RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar.

Social activist Anjali Damania said, “It is high time that IAS officers realise they too are common citizens after they retire. This retired officer seems to believe that he can continue to throw his weight around.”