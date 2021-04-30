Sachin Tendulkar donates 1 crore to procure oxygen concentrators

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has donated ₹1 crore to procure oxygen concentrators for Covid-19 patients in the country as it battles a severe second wave of the pandemic.

“His donation of ₹1 crore to Mission Oxygen in its endeavour to procure and provide life-saving oxygen concentrators to hospitals across the nation in this time of need is incredibly heart-warming,” read a statement from Mission Oxygen, a fund-raising initiative by entrepreneurs based in Delhi-NCR for importing oxygen concentrator machines and donating them to hospitals in need.

Tendulkar took to Twitter to praise the initiative. “The second wave of Covid has put our healthcare system under immense pressure. Providing oxygen for the large number of serious Covid patients is the need of the hour. It is heartening to see how people are rising to the occasion. A group of 250 young entrepreneurs have launched Mission Oxygen to raise funds for importing oxygen concentrators and donating them to hospitals across the country,” the cricketer posted.

“I’ve helped by contributing to the cause and hope that their effort soon reaches out to many more hospitals across India. Today, we have to stand together behind everyone that is working hard to fight this pandemic,” he added.

Tendulkar has also pledged to donate plasma once he is eligible. He tested positive for Covid-19 on March 27 and was hospitalised on April 2 as a precautionary measure.

Last March, he had contributed ₹25 lakh each to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in the fight against Covid-19.

IPL franchises Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals also contributed ₹7.5 crore and ₹1.5 crore, respectively, to the fight against the pandemic. Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Pat Cummins has donated USD 50,000 to purchase oxygen supplies for Indian hospitals.