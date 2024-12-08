Samajwadi Party threatens to quit MVA over Babri demolition tweet

Uddhav Thackeray’s move to gradually turn to aggressive Hindutva to safeguard his support base has angered the Samajwadi Party, which has threatened to disassociate itself from the opposition coalition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and SP's Akhilesh Yadav.

On Saturday, when the three-day special session of the Maharashtra assembly commenced for the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected MLAs and the election of the assembly speaker, MVA MLAs walked out to protest against the alleged manipulation of EVMs in the assembly elections.

However, two Samajwadi Party MLAs, Abu Azmi and Rais Shaikh, went ahead and took their oaths.

The rift began on December 6 when Shiv Sena (UBT) party secretary Milind Narvekar posted an image of the Babri Masjid demolition on social media with pictures of Bal Thackeray and the latter’s remark that he was proud of those who had demolished the mosque.

Photographs of party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray were also posted.

The post and pictures kicked up a row, and Rais Shaikh expressed his anger on social media.

“This is to remind you that the Shiv Sena (UBT) enjoyed enormous support from secular votes in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections. The glorification of the dark day in India’s history is uncalled-for and unwarranted. I strongly condemn such glorification,” he said in a post.

Azmi said there was “no co-ordination in the MVA during the seat-sharing talks for the assembly polls and the campaign”.

“Now, as per reports, after the defeat in the assembly elections, Uddhav Thackeray has asked his party leaders and workers to aggressively pursue the Hindutva agenda,” he said.

“Yesterday, party leader Narvekar posted a message supporting the demolition of the Babri mosque. We cannot tolerate this so we are reconsidering our alliance with the MVA.”

One of the reasons for the party’s debacle seems to be its traditional voters ditching it as a result of the Mahayuti’s allegations that the Thackeray faction ditched Hindutva for Muslim votes.

In the party’s preparations for the upcoming civic polls, Thackeray has asked his workers to aggressively pursue Hindutva to counter the Mahayuti. Narvekar’s act is seen as part of the same strategy.

Recently, the Shiv Sena (UBT) raised questions about the assaults on Hindus in Bangladesh and reached out to railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav to protect the Hanuman temple at Dadar Central railway station from demolition.

Milind Narvekar did not respond to calls and messages about his post.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Raut, while reacting to Azmi’s statement, said, “I am not aware if Azmi has had a discussion with his party leadership before making this statement. As far as our stand on it is concerned, the party leadership will decide.”

Rais Shaikh, when asked about the decision of the two Samajwadi Party MLAs to take oath, said, “We were not informed about the decision to not to take oath, so we did. It was just a communication issue. We are in alliance with MVA.” However, Shaikh added that his party had reservations about the Shiv Sena (UBT) pursuing aggressive Hindutva.

“They should stay away from it,” he said. “If they continue with this stand in the coming days, we will rethink the alliance.”