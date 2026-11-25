Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has accused Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat of demanding a ₹5 crore bribe to approve a Latur-based organisation’s ₹25 crore project proposal. He demanded Shirsat’s removal. Shirsat denied the allegations. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

“I am ready to pay ₹5 crore, but Sanjay Shirsat must sign the proposal. I am even ready to face an ED investigation, but I want to meet Shirsat and pay him ₹5 crore,” said Raut at a press conference with Narsing Urgir, who submitted the proposal.

Urgir said his organisation, Aarti Sevabhavi Sanstha, submitted the proposal on October 6 to the social justice department for setting up the training centre in Latur. He alleged that Shirsat demanded 20% of the project cost, approximately ₹5 crore, as a bribe at his private residence in Mumbai.

Urgir claimed that the proposal remained pending because he refused to pay the amount. He said he earlier approached authorities and Anti-Corruption Bureau, but received no response.

Raut alleged that seven to eight ministers are involved in extortion and corruption and were no longer following chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s instructions.

Shirsat said the complainant has no credibility and faces several charges. “These are baseless allegations. Narsing Urgir is a blackmailer, and there are many complaints against him.”