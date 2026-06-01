Season’s first pre-monsoon showers drench city; IMD issues yellow alert

MUMBAI: The city finally got a break from weeks of sweltering heat and sticky humidity on Sunday as widespread pre-monsoon showers swept across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has, however, clarified that the southwest monsoon is yet to arrive and issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, rain and gusty winds till June 2. iMumbai, India - May 31, 2026: People going through dreezal at Mulund Mumba, India, on Sunday, May 31, 2026. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Rain lashed across several parts of the city during the early hours, with the eastern suburbs bearing the brunt of the showers. BMC data collected between 6 am and 9 am showed the eastern suburbs recorded an average rainfall of 5 mm, while the western suburbs received 2 mm and the island city just 0.61 mm, underlining the highly localised nature of the first widespread pre-monsoon showers of the season.

According to IMD scientist Nitha Sashidharan, the showers were triggered by strong westerly winds and a western disturbance currently influencing weather patterns over northern India and the Arabian Sea.

“Today’s showers were triggered by westerly winds and a western disturbance associated with rainfall activity over northern India, including Delhi and adjoining regions,” said Nitha Sashidharan, scientist at IMD. “We are likely to see light showers over the next few days, with temperatures gradually dipping. These are pre-monsoon showers for now. The onset of monsoon is determined by developments in Kerala and specific meteorological parameters.”

Weather officials reiterated that the normal date for the southwest monsoon to arrive over Mumbai is June 11.

The weather office has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places till June 2. Similar weather conditions are expected to persist till June 4.

Even after the showers, temperatures remained above seasonal averages. Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 35.8°C, while Santacruz recorded 34.8°C. Humidity levels remained high at 82% and 88% respectively.

Residents in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad have been advised to remain alert for intermittent thunderstorms, lightning and brief spells of moderate rain over the coming days.