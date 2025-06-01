Search Search
Second merit list brings relief for mid-range scorers, but high cut-offs persist in top colleges

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 01, 2025 06:36 AM IST

The first merit list had sparked concern among students and parents alike, with average scorers struggling to find seats in preferred courses. However, the latest list has provided a breather—especially in science—though commerce and professional courses continue to reflect intense competition

Mumbai: The second general merit list for undergraduate admissions released on Saturday by colleges affiliated with the University of Mumbai has brought a measure of relief to students scoring between 80% and 90%, many of whom were left anxious after the unusually high cut-offs in the first list.

Second merit list brings relief for mid-range scorers, but high cut-offs persist in top colleges
Second merit list brings relief for mid-range scorers, but high cut-offs persist in top colleges

While several prominent colleges have eased their cut-offs slightly—particularly in the science stream—some institutions continue to hold the bar high. At Ruia College, for instance, the cut-off for BSc Computer Science has dropped from 80.17% in the first list to 76% in the second. Similarly, Podar College saw a nearly seven-percentage-point dip in the BSc Data Science cut-off.

The first merit list had sparked concern among students and parents alike, with average scorers struggling to find seats in preferred courses. However, the latest list has provided a breather—especially in science—though commerce and professional courses continue to reflect intense competition.

Career-oriented programmes like Bachelor in Accounting and Finance (BAF), Bachelor in Banking and Insurance (BBI), and Bachelor in Mass Media (BMM) have seen a sharp increase in demand, with cut-offs in some colleges rising by 15% to 20% compared to last year.

“These cut-off trends indicate a strong shift in student preferences towards specialised, career-driven courses in fields like digital media and accounting,” said Minu Madlani, academic advisor at KPB Hinduja College of Commerce. “It mirrors the growing demand for skilled professionals in emerging sectors such as fintech, financial consulting, and content marketing.”

A principal from a South Mumbai college noted that while the second list has brought some relief in commerce and professional streams, competition remains stiff. “The cut-offs are marginally lower, but the trend is consistent. We expect the third merit list to offer more flexibility for students still in the fray,” she said.

She also observed a changing mindset among students. “Today’s aspirants are more open to exploring diverse academic paths. The focus is no longer limited to a few ‘prestige’ courses. There’s greater awareness and interest in a broader spectrum of disciplines.”

