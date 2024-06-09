Sena eyes 3 berths in union govt; Prataprao Jadhav is the pick for the first round

MUMBAI: After Shiv Sena’s Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde was elected the party’s group leader in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, newly elected MP Naresh Mhaske said that the party wants him to be made a minister in the union government. HT Image

However, while the Shinde-led Shiv Sena is eyeing three berths in the union cabinet, insiders have noted that the party will get only a single berth in the first round of induction and the frontrunner for the position is Buldhana MP Prataprao Jadhav.

Jadhav is a four-term MP and three-term MLA in the state. He was also a minister in the first Shiv Sena-BJP government between 1995-99. “Shrirang Barne would be the party’s nominee for the second ministerial position. Barne is a three-term MP from Maval Lok Sabha constituency. For the third ministerial berth the party has decided to put forward Hathkanagale MP Dhairyasheel Mane’s name,” said a senior Shiv Sena leader.

Yet, putting his force behind Shrikant, Mhaske said, “Considering his efforts in strengthening the party so far, it is important for Shrikant to be in such a position which will help in the expansion of the party. We are all demanding that the chief minister consider only Shrikant Shinde for a ministry in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.”

Shrikant however said, “The party has put its trust in me by electing me the group leader. The responsibility for a better performance of the MPs is on me now, apart from the responsibility of doing good work by coordinating with everyone in the government.”

He added, “I have more interest in organization and expansion of the party, which I will convey to the chief minister.”

Meanwhile, Mhaske also claimed that two MPs from Shiv Sena (UBT) have contacted them expressing their desire to lend support to PM Modi. “There is a hitch, as there is an issue of disqualification, which is why they are trying to convince four other Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs to follow them.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare responded to Mhaske’s claims, saying, “Shiv Sena might get one ministerial position and by making childish claims Mhaske is trying to become a frontrunner for that position.”