MUMBAI: Milind More (49), the son of former Thane district Shiv Sena president Raghunath More, died after suffering a heart attack after being assaulted in a road rage incident at Arnala in Virar West on Sunday night. Sena leader’s son dies after being assaulted in road rage incident

More suffered a cardiac arrest after being violently beaten up by an autorickshaw driver and nine of his accomplices, including women.

On Sunday late evening, More. with his family and friends, left the Seven Hills resort in Navapur at Arnala beach in Virar West and were moving towards his residence at Thane when a reversing rickshaw hit his nephew. As a result, the victim’s leg got stuck beneath the rear tyre of the rickshaw following which More got off his vehicle and slapped the rickshaw driver. In response, the auto driver called several of his local supporters who abused and beat up More, punching him repeatedly on his chest, eyewitnesses said, which might have caused the cardiac arrest, according to the Arnala police.

The CCTV camera on the gate of the resort captured the entire incident, including More falling suddenly to the ground.

According to the statement of More’s friend Kavita Ratnakar (44), a lawyer, the mob targeted More’s chest and abdomen during the assault. He was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The police have stated that the autopsy report will help find out the exact cause of death.

The police have booked the rickshaw driver and others under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 281 (unlawful assembly) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita.

“We are tracing the rickshaw driver and others with the help of locals and CCTV recordings,” said Jaywant Bajbale, deputy commissioner of police, Virar.

The Vasai-Virar municipal corporation demolished the Seven Hills resort on Monday afternoon, after the incident that caused Milind More’s death.