Sena leader’s son rams car into scooter, drags woman for 2.5 km, killing her

Mumbai: A speeding BMW car allegedly driven by Mihir Shah, son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, rammed into a two-wheeler on Sunday morning, killing 45-year-old pillion rider Kaveri Nakhawa and injuring her husband Pradeep Nakhawa, 50, who was riding the ‘Access 125’ scooter. Such was the impact of the accident, which occurred on Annie Besant Road in Worli, that Kaveri landed on the bonnet of the car. The vehicle sped away from the spot after that, dragging her for nearly 2.5 kilometres and causing grievous injuries to her head and body, which led to her death. Rajrishi Bidawar, who was present in the car during the accident and was apprehended from Kala Nagar, told the police that the Shiv Sena leader’s son was behind the wheel when the accident occurred, police officials said. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The car was found abandoned at Kala Nagar in Bandra East and police have launched a manhunt for Mihir Shah and issued a Look out Circular (LOC) to prevent him from escaping from the country, said officials. On Sunday evening, his father Rajesh Shah and driver Rajrishi Bidawar, who was present in the car during the accident, were arrested after being questioned throughout the day.

Bidawar, 30, who was apprehended from Kala Nagar, told the police that the Sena leader’s son was behind the wheel when the accident occurred, police officials said. “Mihir Shah and Rajrishi visited a restaurant and bar in Juhu on Saturday night and left from there at around 1:30am on Sunday, after which they went to south Mumbai,” said deputy commissioner of police (zone 3) Krishnakant Upadhyay. “It is not clear if the driver was drunk. We need to investigate the case, conduct their medical test and collect blood samples,” he added.

According to the police, the couple were residents of Nakhawa house in Worli Koliwada, and they earned their livelihood by buying fish from Crawford Market and selling it in Worli. They were returning from Crawford Market after buying fish on Sunday morning when the BMW bearing registration number MH48 AK4554 rammed their two-wheeler from behind near Atria Mall on Annie Besant Road. While both Pradeep and Kaveri were thrown off from their scooter, the latter got stuck on the car’s bonnet when it sped away and was dragged for nearly 2.5 km till the Bandra Worli sea link.

Though Pradeep tried chasing the car, he could not locate it. So, he hired a taxi, reached the Worli police station and informed the officials about the incident. The Worli police visited the accident site when they received a call saying a grievously injured woman had been found near the Worli-Bandra sea link.

“A police team rushed to the spot immediately and admitted the woman, identified as Kaveri Nakhawa, at Nair Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Her husband Pradeep was discharged after treatment,” said senior inspector Ravindra Katkar of Worli police station.

The Worli police registered a first information report based on Pradeep Nakhawa’s complaint under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 281 (rash or negligent driving so as to endanger human life), 125(b) (endangering life or personal safety of others), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), 324(4) (destruction of property with the intent to cause wrongful loss to the public or any person) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and sections 184,134 (a),134 (b), 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act, said DCP Upadhyay.

“We have gone through CCTV footage which has confirmed that two persons – Mihir Shah and Rajrishi Bidawar – were present in the car when the accident occurred. Prima facie, it appears that Shah was driving the car,” said Upadhyay.

“We have also seized the BMW and issued a look out notice against Mihir Shah to ensure he does not flee from the country,” he noted, adding that six teams had been formed to trace and nab the main accused.

Mihir Shah’s father Rajesh Shah, who was detained by the Worli police after the incident and questioned throughout the day, was arrested in the evening along with Bidawar. They have been booked for culpable homicide, rash and negligent driving and other charges mentioned in the FIR.

Kaveri’s last rites were conducted at the Worli Koliwada crematorium on Sunday evening, with around 400-500 people gathering there to pay their last respects to her, said a neighbour.